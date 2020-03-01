SECTIONS
News
Print

MSNBC's Matthews Missing from Air One Day After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment

×
By Jack Davis
Published March 1, 2020 at 2:51pm
Print

Whether it is by design or coincidence, MSNBC’s Chris Matthews was noticeably missing from the network’s coverage of the South Carolina primary on Saturday, one day after being the subject of a very public accusation of sexual harassment, according to The Hill.

The accusation came from writer Laura Bassett in a GQ piece that lambasted Matthews as being a sexist for comments made to a variety of women during his MSNBC career.

She then focuses on what she claims was her interaction with the controversial Matthews, who has issued no public comments in response to her article.

TRENDING: Country Singer Lindsey Renee Lagestee Dead at Age 25

“In 2017, I wrote a personal essay about a much older, married cable-news host who inappropriately flirted with me in the makeup room a few times before we went live on his show, making me noticeably uncomfortable on air,” Bassett wrote in GQ. “I was afraid to name him at the time for fear of retaliation from the network; I’m not anymore. It was Chris Matthews. In 2016, right before I had to go on his show and talk about sexual-assault allegations against Donald Trump, Matthews looked over at me in the makeup chair next to him and said, ‘Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?’

“When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist. ‘Keep putting makeup on her, I’ll fall in love with her,'” she wrote.

“Another time, he stood between me and the mirror and complimented the red dress I was wearing for the segment. ‘You going out tonight?’ he asked,” Bassett wrote, adding that Matthews told the makeup artists at the time, “Make sure you wipe this off her face after the show. We don’t make her up so some guy at a bar can look at her like this.”

Bassett noted that Matthews, who was never her boss, never crossed a legal line.

“But it undermined my ability to do my job well. And after I published a story about it, even though I didn’t name him, dozens of people reached out to say they knew exactly who it was. Many had similar stories,” she said.

Bassett wrote that Matthews exhibited sexism in an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts in reference to a comment about former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s conduct.

“Beyond the question of Matthews’s employment, there is the decision of keeping a man with this flagrant bias as the anchor of a major cable-news evening show. His position affords him the ability to affect public opinion, both sweeping away documented behavior of male presidential candidates and casting doubt on corroborated women’s accusations against those men,” she wrote.

“Having a news anchor who calls women ‘she-devil’ and treats their assessments with infantilizing suspicion while conducting post-debate interviews builds in a major disadvantage for female candidates. And that’s downright irresponsible,” Bassett wrote.

Bassett’s salvo against Matthews, 74, came as the women’s group UltraViolet was already pushing for his ouster due to the contentious interview he had with Warren, according to the Daily Beast.

RELATED: Anchor Chris Matthews Out at MSNBC Amid Allegations of Sexual Harrassment

“MSNBC needs to fire Chris Matthews. Today,” UltraViolet president Shaunna Thomas said in a statement, the Daily Beast reported. “Matthews’ refusal to believe women, and history of sexual harassment, make it clear that he is not fit to continue to cover this election. MSNBC can and must do better, and they can start by firing Chris Matthews.”

“Chris Matthews has no business being on TV.  That was true before Laura Bassett’s latest accusation. It is certainly true today,” Thomas said in the statement, according to the Daily Beast.

“By keeping Matthews on the air, MSNBC is endorsing, encouraging and enabling his disgraceful and dangerous behavior. Comcast, MSNBC’s parent company, has a long and dark history of protecting abusive men. And here we are again.”

MSNBC did not respond Saturday to a request for comment about Matthews’ absence from the South Carolina primary coverage, according to a Washington Examiner story published just before 11 p.m.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Early Super Tuesday Voters Clamoring for 'Redo' After Buttigieg and Klobuchar Drop Out
Pope Francis' Mystery Illness Tests Negative for Coronavirus: Report
Pro-Trump Group Shuns Obama's Cease-and-Desist Letter with Fiery Response
Anchor Chris Matthews Out at MSNBC Amid Allegations of Sexual Harrassment
Trump Admin Orders Investigation of Potential Contamination of CDC Lab Producing Coronavirus Kits
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×