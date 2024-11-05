Share
Commentary

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Is Already Having an Election Day Meltdown

 By Joe Saunders  November 5, 2024 at 9:42am
A viewer of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday might have thought the election was over already — and the show’s favorite side had lost.

During an interview with an occasionally hysteria-prone historian Michael Beschloss, show host Joe Scarborough went into a meltdown over even the idea that former President Donald Trump could retake the White House.

And he got everything exactly wrong.

In the interview, Belschloss (who seems to have a fetish for fascism, frankly) intimated that a Trump win would mean historians would no longer be able to write books and television commentators would no longer be able to speak their minds.

Scarborough complained that “billionaires” are “pre-emptively kowtowing” to “someone they fear will be an authoritarian leader.”

The problem with the Belschloss and Scarborough argument, though, is that it’s the Democratic Party of Vice President Kamala Harris that poses the dangers they’re talking about.

If the government lies surrounding the COVID pandemic proved anything, it’s that the leftists in charge of the Democratic Party are more than willing to sacrifice truth on the altar of politics by suppressing opinions and facts that run counter to their program.

If the 2020 election and the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story by Facebook and the platform then known as Twitter proved anything, it’s that corruption of “billionaires” in service of leftist political goals is the real clear and present danger to the American Republic.

And as for an “authoritarian leader” — the entire modern Democratic Party is built around government controlling every aspect of American life. That’s the presidency as Kamala Harris saw it when she ran in 2019, it’s how she sees it now.

But distortion of truth is a fact of life in the through-the-looking-glass world of MSNBC commentators and viewers.

As the clip of the comments circulated on social media, many users pointed that out:

The results of Tuesday’s voting were still hours, or even days, in the future when Scarborough had his meltdown — with his lover-turned-wife Mika Brzezinski murmuring by his side.

But the unhinged outrage in his voice made it sound like Trump had swept up the electoral map and Melania was already picking out new patterns for the White House china.

That doesn’t mean Trump has won — it doesn’t mean the country is saved from a Kamala Harris administration and the threat to American freedoms that would entail.

But it does mean that mouthpieces like Scarborough are good and scared.

And that might be one thing he’s right about.

