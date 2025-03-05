MSNBC's Response to 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Called 'One of the Worst Cable News Moments' Ever

MSNBC could not help themselves from completely stepping in it Tuesday night.

After President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, host Nicole Wallace gave her reaction, noting a particular moment when Trump made DJ Daniel — a 13-year-old cancer survivor — an honorary Secret Service agent.

Instead of simply applauding Daniel’s bravery and wishing him the best during that heartwarming moment, Wallace used it to give viewers what CNN pundit Scott Jennings called, “One of the worst cable news moments I’ve ever seen.”

One of the worst cable news moments I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/A2c6bFpjug — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 5, 2025

After saying she let herself feel “joy” about Daniel’s moment and hoping he’s “alive for another 95 years,” Wallace gave into the temptation of dragging the moment down and beating the dead horse that is Jan. 6, 2021, in the most vile way possible.

“I hope he has a long life as a law enforcement officer. But I hope he never has to defend the United States Capitol against Donald Trump’s supporters, and if he does, I hope he isn’t one of the six who loses his life to suicide,” she told her fellow panelists in a manner that came off as incredibly stupid, outrageous, callous and miscalculated.

This was bad even for MSNBC.

What does Jan. 6 have to do with a young man with cancer who was given an honorary position in the Secret Service?

Daniel was diagnosed with terminal cancer of the spine and brain and given five months to live in 2018. Imagine your hopes and dreams shattered as a child. Now, imagine the courage and strength it would take to carry on years later only for the president to bestow such a high honor upon you in our nation’s Capitol.

“I’m gonna keep on going until my gas tank runs out. And that’s when God calls you home,” Daniel said. Wallace’s take is nothing short of tone-deaf.

13-year-old DJ Daniel: “I had 13 brain surgeries and that’s how many times my personality has changed.” “That’s something that you don’t hear from a terminally ill child.” “I’m gonna keep on going into my gas tank runs out. And that’s when God calls you home. You never know… pic.twitter.com/aAipcIrxaq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 5, 2025

Commentator Brick Suit said, “That is so far outside the bounds of what is acceptable,” telling MSNBC, “An on air apolgy is needed.”

That is so far outside the bounds of what is acceptable.@MSNBC, this can’t stand. An on air apolgy is needed. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 5, 2025

Fellow commentator Gunter Eagleman agreed: “This is the most repulsive thing I’ve heard uttered from someone’s mouth.”

This is the most repulsive thing I’ve heard uttered from someone’s mouth. How dare Nicole Wallace politicize DJ’s situation. LEAVE THE KIDS ALONE!pic.twitter.com/ZpMSwQe8mJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 5, 2025

Whatever point Wallace was trying to make was lost.

After last Monday’s news of former-host Joy Reid‘s firing and layoffs across the board, hosts like Wallace should be more careful.

It should go without saying the network doesn’t need, or want, to be the network talking about kids with cancer killing themselves.

If further proof was needed that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, look to Wallace.

She could not even applaud a child with cancer and leave her talking points alone for even a single second.

This network is going to continue to pay the price by employing people like her.

