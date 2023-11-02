Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia ripped nearly two dozen of her GOP colleagues online Wednesday after they helped Democrats defeat her motion to censure Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Greene unleashed on her fellow Republicans as “feckless” after they sided against the motion, which was filed following Tlaib’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks and the ongoing war in Israel.

Greene shared a list of the Republicans who voted against the motion to censure.

She commented, “List of feckless Republicans that voted WITH Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib.”

“This is why Republicans NEVER do anything to stop the communists Democrats or ever hold anyone accountable!!” she added. “PATHETIC.”

Here is the list of Republicans that did not vote. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3tC7wJAQ07 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 1, 2023

In all, 22 Republicans voted against censuring Tlaib after Greene noted Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Minnesota changed his vote.

Greene also posted a lengthy, 11-tweet thread in which she called out the GOP for not unifying to fight Democrats and extremism.

“Our country is in the worst crisis in [its] history in every category and the Democrats are full blown communists and Republicans can’t even censure Rashida Tlaib,” she wrote.

She added, “Conservatives on this list hide behind excuses with their white wigs on and quote the constitution.”

They claim the reason they voted with the Democrats to table my censure resolution against Rashida Tlaib is bc her full blown support of Hamas, w/words and actions, is her “free speech”, yet they are unwilling to use Congress’s free speech, which is censure, to condemn her! 2/11 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

Greene also unleashed on her colleagues, opining that they did not want to vote to censure Tlaib, who is a Muslim, because she has been exercising her First Amendment rights during Israel’s fight against Islamic terrorism.

She said:

“Republicans who spout the constitution and quote the founding fathers with their excuses as to why they never hold anyone accountable and never do anything to stop the destruction of our country by the enemies in power forget that our founding fathers were so fearless that they risked life, liberty, and freedom and declared a revolution against the King with the strongest military in the world!”

Republicans who spout the constitution and quote the founding fathers with their excuses as to why they never hold anyone accountable and never do anything to stop the destruction of our country by the enemies in power.. Cont’d

5/11 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

forget that our founding fathers were so fearless that they risked life, liberty, and freedom and declared a revolution against the King with the strongest military in the world! And 23 Republicans couldn’t even vote to censure Tlaib while claiming they defend freedom. 6/11 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

Tlaib has parroted lies from Hamas since militants from the group killed more than 1,400 Israeli civilians on Oct. 7.

She refused to apologize last month after Hamas falsely claimed the Israeli Defense Forces bombed a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds.

It was later reported that the explosion was actually caused by a rogue rocket that was fired by Hamas.

Tlaib also spoke at an Oct. 18 rally at the Capitol that resulted in hundreds of people storming into the building.

Greene referred to their actions as an “insurrection” and filed a motion to censure Tlaib.

