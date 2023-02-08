Parler Share
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yells as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yells as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Jim WATSON - AFP / Getty Images)

MTG Absolutely Loses It, Gets Up and Starts Yelling at Biden During the State of the Union

 By Randy DeSoto  February 7, 2023 at 8:49pm
GOP Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia did not let President Joe Biden’s claim during the State of the Union address Tuesday that Republicans want to end Social Security and Medicare go unchallenged.

“Some of our Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said, as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shook his head “no” behind him.

“All of you at home should know what those plans are,” Biden continued. “Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset.”


His remarks drew “boos” from the Republican side of the aisle.

Greene could be spotted standing up and calling out, “Liar” to the president.

She also tweeted, “Joe Biden is lying to the American People.”

Do you trust Biden's State of the Union?

The House Republicans Twitter account did, as well: “Joe Biden is LIAR.”

The tweet included video of recent remarks by McCarthy during which he said, “Cuts to Medicare and Social Security, they are off the table.”

Biden responded to the Republican “boos” proclaiming, “I enjoy conversion.”

The Hill reported that in February of last year, GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida released a proposal calling for “Congress to issue a report every year telling the public what they plan to do when Social Security and Medicare go bankrupt.”

His proposal was an effort to push Congress to get its fiscal house in order.

In October, Scott said that he doesn’t “know one Republican” in favor of cutting the programs.

“What I want to do is make sure we live within our means and make sure we preserve those programs,” he said. “People paid into them. They believe in them.”

Conversation