MTG Absolutely Loses It, Gets Up and Starts Yelling at Biden During the State of the Union

GOP Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia did not let President Joe Biden’s claim during the State of the Union address Tuesday that Republicans want to end Social Security and Medicare go unchallenged.

“Some of our Republican friends want to take the economy hostage, I get it, unless I agree to their economic plans,” Biden said, as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy shook his head “no” behind him.

“All of you at home should know what those plans are,” Biden continued. “Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset.”

President Joe Biden was met by hollers, boos and a shouted “liar” during his State of the Union address after suggesting the GOP had gotten behind a proposal by Florida Sen. Rick Scott to put the continued existence of Medicare and Social Security to a vote every five years. pic.twitter.com/6uQRbe0Rcz — The Associated Press (@AP) February 8, 2023



His remarks drew “boos” from the Republican side of the aisle.

Greene could be spotted standing up and calling out, “Liar” to the president.

She also tweeted, “Joe Biden is lying to the American People.”

Joe Biden is lying to the American People. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023

The House Republicans Twitter account did, as well: “Joe Biden is LIAR.”

The tweet included video of recent remarks by McCarthy during which he said, “Cuts to Medicare and Social Security, they are off the table.”

Joe Biden is LIAR. #SOTU “Cuts to Medicare and Social Security they are off the table.” – @SpeakerMcCarthy pic.twitter.com/DamVCUFkz7 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) February 8, 2023

Biden responded to the Republican “boos” proclaiming, “I enjoy conversion.”

The Hill reported that in February of last year, GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida released a proposal calling for “Congress to issue a report every year telling the public what they plan to do when Social Security and Medicare go bankrupt.”

His proposal was an effort to push Congress to get its fiscal house in order.

In October, Scott said that he doesn’t “know one Republican” in favor of cutting the programs.

“What I want to do is make sure we live within our means and make sure we preserve those programs,” he said. “People paid into them. They believe in them.”

