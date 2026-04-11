MTG Accuses Trump of Being Unstable, Calls for His Removal over So-Called 'Absolute Madness'

Former Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office over his controversial threat of destruction against Iran this week.

Speaking with far-left CNN’s “The Situation Room” Thursday, Greene claimed that Trump has proven himself mentally unstable by warning that a “civilization” would be destroyed if Iran did not agree to the U.S.’s terms to end the war.

The former congresswoman joined a small group of disgruntled “conservatives,” anti-right-wing libertarians, and anti-Trump liberals, and Democrats in their calls for Trump to be forcibly removed from office, arguing he is unfit to serve and that his comments were “genocidal.”

The majority of the president’s supporters argue that Trump’s comments were directly squarely at the IRGC and it’s leaders, especially given his recently history of supporting, defending, and advocating for the Iranian people — especially regime dissidents.

“25TH AMENDMENT!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization,” Greene first wrote in a Tuesday post on X. “This is evil and madness.”

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

Greene said Thursday that Trump’s threat shows he is mentally unstable.

“It’s absolute madness. How can any person that is mentally stable call for an entire civilization of people to be murdered, to be wiped out, to never come back again? That’s what the president called for,” Greene told left-wing CNN.

“And that shows that there’s serious instability in his thinking that he would not only would he even say that in a private room, perhaps with his advisors, but actually go to his megaphone, his Truth Social, and post that for the entire country and the entire world.

“And this is unreal. This should never be tolerated,” Greene continued.

Trump postponed the planned attack once Iran agreed to a two-week conditional ceasefire by the 8 p.m. deadline on Tuesday (negotiations progressed following the very same strongly-worded warning from Trump that Greene chastised) which included the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil export waterway.

The ceasefire was put to the test after Israel launched deadly attacks on Lebanon, which caused Iranians to once again close the waterway.

The warning by Trump caused a small group of online right wing voices to call on Trump to be forcefully removed from office, including “Infowars” host Alex Jones (a noted conspiracy theorist who lost a $1.4 billion defamation case over claiming the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting was a hoax and that the parents of the children murdered were actors), who called on Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment on Trump.

Podcaster Candace Owens (who has spent much of the last year blaming Trump, Israel, and Erika Kirk for the murder of Charlie Kirk) said the 25th Amendment must be invoked because Trump is a “genocidal lunatic.”

Former Republican Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh — now a registered Democrat — former White House counsel Ty Cobb and The American Conservative founding editor Scott McConnell also urged Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Daily Caller News Foundation co-founder Tucker Carlson — a frequent critic of military action against Iran and it’s terror proxies in the Middle East — said on “The Tucker Carlson Show” that Trump’s military aides should refuse to slaughter Iranian civilians even though the U.S. has directed attacks at military targets.

Greene’s once close relationship with Trump was torn apart after she aggressively broke with Trump for striking Iran in June 2025 — often referring to conspiracy theories indicating undue Israeli influence in Trump’s decision making — and called for the full release of the files surrounding disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

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