MTG Attacks Again, Blames Trump for Death Threats Against Her Son

Departing Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed during a “60 Minutes” interview which aired Sunday that there were “several direct death threats” on her son after President Donald Trump publicly called her a “traitor.”

Greene made the claim after Lesley Stahl of CBS News pointed out to the lawmaker she “decided not to stay and fight” in Congress and instead “decided to give in.” The firebrand Georgia lawmaker announced Nov. 21 — one week after Trump confirmed he would no longer support her for reelection — she would be resigning from her deep red House seat effective Jan. 5, 2026.

“After President Trump called me a traitor, I got a pipe bomb threat on my house. And then I got several direct death threats on my son,” Greene told Stahl during the interview. Greene has two sons, aged 22 and 26.

Stahl responded by referring to Greene’s viral Nov. 15 post in which she claimed there were a “hot bed of threats against [her] being fueled and egged on” by Trump. The post did not specifically mention death threats on her son or a pipe bomb threat.

Greene told the “60 Minutes” correspondent the “subject line for the direct death threats” on her son was “Marjorie Traitor Greene,” a pejorative nickname the president gave her Nov. 16 after being pressed by a reporter about Greene’s X post from a day earlier.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene. I don’t think her life is in danger. I don’t think. Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her,” Trump told the reporter at the time.

Greene again emphasized to Stahl the death threats were “directly fueled by President Trump.” She also claimed she told both the president and Vice President J.D. Vance about the alleged threats, sending them directly to both men.

“J.D. Vance replied back to me, ‘We’ll look into it,’” Greene said. “I got response from President Trump that I will keep private, but it wasn’t very nice.”

When asked by Stahl to give a “hint” of what Trump had said in response to her, Greene simply stated his reply was “extremely unkind,” without providing any additional details.

Greene also claimed during her interview that her many of her Republican colleagues visibly support Trump out of fear.

“Does the support come about because they’re afraid that they’ll get death threats?” Stahl asked Greene.

“I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them,” the congresswoman said.

The ex-Trump ally responded “yes” to Stahl’s questions on whether other House Republicans are “watching” what happened to Greene, and if they “talk differently” about the president “behind the scenes.”

Greene claimed that the way in which fellow Republicans lawmakers talk about Trump in private will “shock people.”

“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024 they all started… kissing his a** and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” she added.

Greene also told Stahl she and Trump “did talk about the [Jeffrey] Epstein files.”

“And he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files,” the lawmaker continued, referring to the primary dispute that led to her rift with the president. “I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking. They’re asking for all of it to come out. They deserve it. And he was furious with me.”

“He [Trump] said that it was going to hurt people. I had asked him, ‘These women are the ones that were hurt.’ They were raped at 14. They were raped at 16. I watched them stand in front of the press trembling, their bodies shaking as they were telling their stories, many of them for the first time,” Greene added. “And I had told him, I said, ‘You know, you have all kinds of people come in the White House. Have these women come in the White House. These, these women deserve to be heard.’”

She also specified she did not know who Trump was referring to when he allegedly said that “people would get hurt” if the discharge petition succeeded.

Following a dramatic reversal of position days earlier, Trump eventually signed the “Epstein Files Transparency Act” — the very bill brought to the floor by the discharge petition Greene mentioned — on Nov. 19. All voting House Republicans — except for Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins — joined all voting Democrats in supporting the bill.

