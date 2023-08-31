Share
Commentary

MTG Calls Out McConnell After Health Scare, Says He Is No Longer Fit for Office: 'Family Should Be Ashamed'

 By Johnathan Jones  August 31, 2023 at 6:59am
There has been no shortage of people calling on Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to step down since he froze up in public for a second time in as many months this week.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was among those who commented.

The second-term firebrand called McConnell unfit for office and went as far as to put him in the same camp as Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania — a man who needs the assistance of close captioning to understand what is being said to him.

McConnell was addressing reporters Wednesday in Covington, Kentucky, when he was asked if he would run for re-election when his latest term is up in 2026.

The 81-year-old appeared as though he was about to answer the question, but he then went silent and stared blankly off into the ether.

For 19 seconds, McConnell said nothing until his staffers ushered him away.

ABC News reported the incident was blamed on the senator feeling lightheaded and that those close to him said he was perfectly fine afterward.

Another elder statesman and a man who for decades clung to power in the Senate called McConnell to check on him.

President Joe Biden said, “Mitch is a friend, as you know, not a joke. We always — I know people don’t believe that’s the case, but we have disagreements politically — but he’s a good friend. And so I’m going to try to get in touch with him later this afternoon.”

McConnell’s issue on Wednesday, whatever it was, is on the verge of becoming a pattern.

In July, he froze up while addressing the media and had to be whisked away:

While commenting on the state of McConnell’s health, Greene fired off a pair of posts on X, formerly Twitter, that categorized him and others in the upper chamber as unfit.

“Severe aging health issues and/or mental health incompetence in our nation’s leaders MUST be addressed,” she wrote. “Biden, McConnell, Feinstein, and Fetterman are examples of people who are not fit for office and it’s time to be serious about it.”

She also added:

“These politician’s staff and family members should be ashamed of themselves by enabling and allowing their loved ones to remain in office all to hold power.

“We are talking about our country’s national security and it’s all at stake! 25th amendment and other measures need to be on the table.”

It’s difficult to argue with Greene’s stance, which is and should be a bipartisan concern. The country is not in good hands at the executive level, which Biden shows us daily.

If leaders in the Senate are similarly incompetent and/or incapable of working on behalf of the American people, then they should resign — no matter their respective political affiliations.

Of course, we’re talking about a group of people who as a whole generally hold on to their power and influence as long as they can.

If something is seriously wrong with McConnell, we can almost be certain he will still run in 2026 and again in 2032 if there is a breath in him.

