MTG Changes Tune on Being Trump's VP: 'I Have A Lot of Things to Think About'

 By Maire Clayton  August 17, 2023 at 11:33am
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not ruling out the idea of serving as former President Donald Trump’s running mate if he secures the GOP nomination.

Greene told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that if asked it would be “an honor,” and she would consider the offer “very, very heavily.”

“I have a lot of things to think about,” she said.

“Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins?” the Peach State representative continued. “Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” added Greene, who has endorsed Trump in the 2024 race.

Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Greene was aiming to claim the role of vice president under Trump, with a source purportedly telling NBC News it was the congresswoman’s “whole vision.”

Greene, however, told the Journal-Constitution, “It’s not something I’ve been thinking about.” She said she had not had any talks with Trump’s camp regarding the potential of being his running mate.

Do you think Trump should pick Greene as his running mate?

While Greene’s tune seems to have changed since then, she also took the opportunity to criticize Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s response to Trump following the former president’s indictment in her home state Monday.

The 45th president was hit with a 13-count indictment over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. It was his fourth indictment this year.

Trump slammed the charges in a Truth Social post, promising that a report next week will prove his claims about election fraud in the state and saying he believes there will be “a complete EXONERATION!”

The former president added, “They never went after those that Rigged the Election. They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

That caused Kemp to respond on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law,” he said.

“Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”

Greene criticized the governor for “arguing with” Trump rather than being against the indictment, the Journal-Constitution reported.

“That’s a bad statement, and I was very upset over it,” she said.

Maire Clayton
Maire Clayton graduated from Bryn Mawr College with a degree in English and Psychology. She joined The Western Journal in 2022.




