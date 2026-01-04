MTG Condemns Trump's Takedown of Socialist Dictator Maduro

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, on Saturday further ruptured her once-strong relationship with President Donald Trump as she slammed the raid that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a betrayal of MAGA principles.

“Americans disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going. This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end,” she posted on X.

“Boy were we wrong,” Greene, who is resigning her seat as of Monday, continued.

I’ve served on the Homeland Security Committee for the past three years. I’m 100% for strong safe secure borders and stopping narco terrorists and cartels from trafficking deadly drugs and human trafficking into America. Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 3, 2026

“If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?” she wrote, noting that “Mexican cartels are primarily and overwhelmingly responsible for killing Americans with deadly drugs.”

“Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug overdose deaths and fentanyl comes from Mexican cartels made with chemical precursors from China and trafficked across the U.S. Mexico border,” she wrote.

Greene also slammed Trump’s recent pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, asking why he was pardoned “if prosecuting narco terrorists is a high priority.”

“The next obvious observation is that by removing Maduro this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran,” she claimed.

“And of course why is it ok for America to militarily invade, bomb, and arrest a foreign leader but Russia is evil for invading Ukraine and China is bad for aggression against Taiwan? Is it only ok if we do it? (I’m not endorsing Russia or China),” she wrote.

Greene said domestic issues should take priority.

“Regime change, funding foreign wars, and American’s tax dollars being consistently funneled to foreign causes, foreigners both home and abroad, and foreign governments while Americans are consistently facing increasing cost of living, housing, healthcare, and learn about scams and fraud of their tax dollars is what has most Americans enraged. Especially the younger generations,” she wrote.

“Boomers and half of Gen X will cheer on neocon wars and talking points, but the other half of Gen X and majority on down see through it and hate it,” Greene remarked.

“As the baby boomers slip away both in votes and power, the electoral future will be decided for candidates that focus on American economic populism and promising prosperity for Americans only. As of right now, neither party is offering the solution,” she wrote.

