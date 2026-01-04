Share
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters while arriving at the Capitol Hill Club for a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago / Getty Images)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters while arriving at the Capitol Hill Club for a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 25, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Al Drago / Getty Images)

MTG Condemns Trump's Takedown of Socialist Dictator Maduro

 By Jack Davis  January 4, 2026 at 3:00am
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, on Saturday further ruptured her once-strong relationship with President Donald Trump as she slammed the raid that captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as a betrayal of MAGA principles.

“Americans disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going. This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end,” she posted on X.

“Boy were we wrong,” Greene, who is resigning her seat as of Monday, continued.

“If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?” she wrote, noting that “Mexican cartels are primarily and overwhelmingly responsible for killing Americans with deadly drugs.”

“Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug overdose deaths and fentanyl comes from Mexican cartels made with chemical precursors from China and trafficked across the U.S. Mexico border,” she wrote.

Greene also slammed Trump’s recent pardon of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, asking why he was pardoned “if prosecuting narco terrorists is a high priority.”

“The next obvious observation is that by removing Maduro this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran,” she claimed.

“And of course why is it ok for America to militarily invade, bomb, and arrest a foreign leader but Russia is evil for invading Ukraine and China is bad for aggression against Taiwan? Is it only ok if we do it? (I’m not endorsing Russia or China),” she wrote.

Greene said domestic issues should take priority.

“Regime change, funding foreign wars, and American’s tax dollars being consistently funneled to foreign causes, foreigners both home and abroad, and foreign governments while Americans are consistently facing increasing cost of living, housing, healthcare, and learn about scams and fraud of their tax dollars is what has most Americans enraged. Especially the younger generations,” she wrote.

“Boomers and half of Gen X will cheer on neocon wars and talking points, but the other half of Gen X and majority on down see through it and hate it,” Greene remarked.

“As the baby boomers slip away both in votes and power, the electoral future will be decided for candidates that focus on American economic populism and promising prosperity for Americans only. As of right now, neither party is offering the solution,” she wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation