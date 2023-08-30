GOP Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wants an impeachment inquiry opened on President Joe Biden the week the House of Representatives reconvenes in September.

Greene told Breitbart that she is “outraged” following the revelations that the National Archives and Records Administration has 5,400 emails and other records in its possession of Biden using aliases in his communications.

“I think it should be illegal,” Greene said of using an alias on a government network. “I do not think you can hide your identity.”

In a letter to the NARA earlier this month, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer sought “any document or communication in which a pseudonym for Vice President Joe Biden was included either as a sender, recipient, copied or was included in the contents of the document or communication, including but not limited to Robert Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware.”

These pseudonyms were used by Biden in emails recovered from Hunter’s infamous laptop, according to the New York Post.

Additionally, Comer wants “any document or communication in which Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer was included either as a sender, recipient, copied, or was included in the contents of the document or communication.” Archer and Schwerin were Hunter’s business partners.

“The ‘Robert L. Peters’ alias received an email in 2016 that cc’d Hunter Biden about Ukraine. The email includes an attachment with the vice president’s schedule, indicating that he had spoken by phone to then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,” Breitbart reported.

“I don’t know how anybody will take us seriously if we can’t vote on impeachment inquiry,” she said about voters. “If you can’t vote for impeachment on Joe Biden, then how can you dare to even claim you’re willing to drain the swamp? You’re not!” More: https://t.co/UU5KgsB5o2 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 29, 2023

Greene argued this latest revelation is further proof an impeachment inquiry must begin.

“Joe Biden is again on record proven to be lying to the American people about his knowledge and involvement with his son and business partners,” Greene said, suggesting the president is likely compromised “as an elective elected office holder in some of the highest seats in the land as senator and then vice president.”

“I don’t know how anybody will take us seriously if we can’t vote on impeachment inquiry,” she added. “If you can’t vote for impeachment on Joe Biden, then how can you dare to even claim you’re willing to drain the swamp? You’re not!”

“If we still have Republicans on the fence, then that tells you right now that we’re in a crisis,” Greene said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly wants to launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden at the end of September.

“Each step we take contradicts what the Bidens had said before,” McCarthy told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of questions still. And to be able to get the answers to these questions, you would need an impeachment inquiry to empower Congress, Republicans and Democrats, to be able to get the answers that the American people deserve to know.”

“I have had Democrats now tell me they’re very concerned because they back this president based upon what he told America. And with each turn, we find that is not true.”

One thing Biden was forthright about is the role he played in getting top Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin fired in 2016.

Shokin was investigating potential corruption at Burisma at the time.

Then-Vice President Biden was the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine while Hunter served on Burisma’s board earning $1 million per year.

The elder Biden demanded that Poroshenko fire Shokin or forfeit $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

At a Council on Foreign Relations meeting in January 2018, Biden spoke proudly about what transpired two years earlier.

“I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the $1 billion. … I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” he recalled telling Poroshenko.

“Well, son of a b****, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” he added.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

MUST WATCH: Here’s Joe Biden in 2018 bragging about using his power to hold up $1 BILLION in U.S. loans unless Ukraine fired the prosecutor investigating Burisma – a corrupt Ukrainian oil company paying his son $50,000 a month. Biden needs to explain his conflict of interest! pic.twitter.com/bDhaKjFNZN — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 25, 2019

Also regarding Ukraine, a whistleblower came forward to the FBI in 2020 to allege that Joe and Hunter Biden each received a $5 million bribe from Burisma while Joe Biden was vice president.

In June, Biden laughed off the allegations, saying, “Where’s the money?” He then added, “I’m joking. It’s a bunch of malarkey.”

MTG is absolutely right.

It’s time to launch an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

Bribery is specifically listed in the Constitution as an impeachable offense, to say nothing of all the other evidence emerging that suggests Joe Biden may well have been knee-deep in public corruption.

