A House Republican firebrand is irked that many House GOP colleagues are a wet blanket when it comes to impeaching President Joe Biden over allegations contained in an FBI document.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray, under threat of being found in contempt of Congress, shared with members of the House Oversight Committee a document that made allegations against President Joe Biden from the time when he was vice president in the Obama administration.

Fox News reported that sources familiar with the document, known as an FD-1023 form, said it claims Biden was paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. That’s the Ukrainian company that paid Biden’s son, Hunter, at least $50,000 a month from 2014 to 2019 to serve on its board of directors, though he had no background in the energy field or knowledge of the Ukrainian language.

Burisma saw hiring Hunter Biden as a way to make their problems vanish. Then Hunter and the ‘Big Guy’ each got $5 million in their bank accounts. When any high ranking US official receives a bribe, our Constitution spells out very clearly they must be impeached! #ImpeachBiden pic.twitter.com/PCFuHwWuPH — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 10, 2023

Based on what she saw, Greene called for the president to be first impeached and then jailed. Her colleagues, she said, do not seem interested, according to Breitbart.

Asked what might spark interest, she replied, “To be honest with you? I don’t know. That’s the part that literally leaves me dumbfounded.”

“I’ve already been texting a ton of my colleagues, ‘We have to impeach Biden, we have to impeach Biden,’” she said.

Greene said the question of impeachment boils down to a willingness on the part of House Republicans to show the courage of their convictions.

Joe Biden shouldn’t just be impeached, he should be handcuffed and hauled out of the White House for his crimes. It’s no coincidence that the Department of Injustice came out with phony charges against President Trump the same day @GOPoversight reviewed damning evidence against… pic.twitter.com/cHaxSQ6PkR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 9, 2023

“We have to impeach him in the House to show and prove to our voters that we’re willing to do these things, are willing to bring accountability. If we don’t do it, then why do they want to vote for us?” she said.

Greene said that based on what was disclosed Thursday, subpoenas have been sent to four banks to gather information about the Biden family’s finances, and the Oversight Committee will investigate further allegations made to the FBI in connection with the allegations against Biden.

An FD-1023 report contains unverified information given to the FBI by a confidential source. According to Fox, the 2020 report summarizes conversations the informant had with a Burisma executive as far back as 2015.

The company would dole out “$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden,” the Burisma executive told the confidential human source, according to Fox.

According to the confidential source, the Burisma executive said the payments were made “through so many different bank accounts” that anyone investigating could not “unravel this for at least 10 years.”

The Burisma executive said he “didn’t pay the Big Guy directly,” the source reported. “Big Guy” has been interpreted to mean Joe Biden.

President Trump was impeached over a perfect phone call asking questions about a Ukrainian prosecutor who was fired at the direction of VP Biden. All while the FBI had information that Joe Biden and his son were paid $5 million to get this prosecutor fired in a political bribery… pic.twitter.com/mb0ehjnLht — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 10, 2023

On Thursday, Greene said the panel will keep digging.

“We are going to continue following this investigation. We’re going to continue to look into every single thing that we can uncover,” Greene said, according to Newsweek.

“We need the FBI to keep cooperating with us. That’s extremely important. And I have very high expectations of Christopher Wray that he will do the right thing and continue showing us the information that we’re asking for.”

