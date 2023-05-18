Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Thursday she has introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and other members of his administration.

On Wednesday, Greene announced during a House hearing Wednesday her intention to impeach Matthew Graves, U.S. attorney for Washington, saying he has refused to prosecute “real criminals” while targeting Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protesters.

On Thursday morning, she targeted Biden and others over the executive branch’s failure to secure the country’s southern border.

The Georgia Republican said she intends to impeach the president and those tasked with protecting the country’s sovereignty.

At a news conference, Greene accused Biden of working to destroy the country.

Greene said the Biden administration is proof that “power corrupts.”

“It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-last executive branch that has been working since Jan. 20, 2021, to systematically destroy this country, the president of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden,” Greene said.

“Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border,” she said.

Do you think Biden should be impeached? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (4573 Votes) No: 1% (42 Votes)

Citing the latest influx of illegal immigrants crossing the border after the lapse of Title 42, Green said, “His administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by law.”

Green also said she was filing articles of impeachment against FBI Director Christopher Wray, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) announces she has filed articles of impeachment against: U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves

FBI Director Wray

Attorney General Garland

DHS Secretary Mayorkas

President Biden Full video here: https://t.co/PSSih5bG55 pic.twitter.com/NT9IgceBnR — CSPAN (@cspan) May 18, 2023

Each of them, she said, is “unfit” to serve and is also “corrupt.”

All of the articles of impeachment were shared in a news release on Greene’s website.

One of them accuses Garland of willfully neglecting his oath to uphold the law.

“Attorney General Garland has failed to uphold his oath and has instead overseen a denigration of the principles of our democratic republic by politicizing the Department of Justice, and utilizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Federal police force to punish or intimidate anyone who questions or opposes the current regime,” it says.

Greene said Mayorkas has failed in every facet of his job in a statement on her website.

“Mayorkas canceled border wall construction contracts which would have secured our nation’s border, violated the law by directing DHS to ‘mass-parole’ illegal aliens into the U.S. when federal law specifically prohibits this, encouraged asylum fraud, abused the credible fear standard, and exercised mass catch and release policies,” she said.

“Not only has Secretary Mayorkas enabled child exploitation, sex and drug trafficking, and fentanyl overdoses, but he has also done everything in his power to put Americans last. His policies, directives, and statements have created a national security crisis and have endangered the lives of American citizens,” the congresswoman said.

Wray, Greene charged, has used “Soviet-style tactics” to target American citizens and enemies of the Biden administration.

“He must be impeached,” she concluded.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.