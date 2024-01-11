MTG Files Criminal Complaint Against Trump Prosecutor for Alleged Misconduct

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has thrown the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in her state into doubt by filing a criminal misconduct complaint against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her special prosecutor, Nathan Wade.

In her complaint, Greene alleged that Willis has had an improper relationship with Wade, according to WAGA-TV in Atlanta.

The congresswoman told her followers on X about the action she took Wednesday and flipped the script from a focus on Trump’s purported corruption to possible corruption in the prosecutor’s office.

“I just sent a criminal referral requesting an immediate investigation into Fani Willis and her alleged secret boyfriend, Nathan Wade, to Gov. Brian Kemp and AG Chris Carr,” she wrote.

“Georgians are sick and tired of Fani using her office to go after Joe Biden’s top political opponent rather than going after real crime in Georgia,” Greene added.

Greene alleged that Willis and Wade often traveled together and that Willis used official state funding — nearly $700,000 — to pay Wade.

The congresswoman said if this is all true, it proves Willis’ “serious lawlessness, including potential violation of public oath.”

The allegations became a blockbuster story on Monday when Michael Roman, one of Trump’s co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case, filed a motion to have the courts reveal the full extent of the Willis and Wade relationship. He is also seeking to have both of them removed from the case.

Roman’s filing does not provide any direct evidence of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade, instead citing “sources with knowledge” on the issue.

“Admittedly, this is a bold allegation considering it is directed to one of the most powerful people in the State of Georgia, the Fulton County District Attorney,” Roman’s attorney said in the motion.

“Nevertheless, the district attorney’s fame and power do not change the fact that she decided to appoint as the special prosecutor a person with whom she had a personal relationship and who is now leading the day-to-day prosecution of this case.”

Roman and his legal team are not the only ones targeting the district attorney in the matter.

On Monday, Willis was served with a subpoena to testify in Wade’s Cobb County divorce case, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Roman’s attorney. Ashleigh Merchant. also has alleged that Willis did not go through the proper procedures to hire Wade.

Merchant said the attorneys combed through the meetings of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and did not find any evidence that the board discussed, vetted and voted on Wade’s hiring, as required.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the racketeering case against Trump and his co-defendants, has not replied to Merchant’s filing.

If the allegations against Willis are true, however, it could throw her legitimacy in doubt.

