MTG Goes Scorched Earth After Learning Trump Could Add Big Name to Campaign Team - 'I'll Make Sure He Knows'

In an early test for 2024 Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump, it appears the former commander in chief is learning that the enemy of his friend is… something awkward?

While it’s White House or bust for Trump, there are still plenty of questions surrounding what his staff, Cabinet and general inner circle will look like for a potential second term.

Some notable names from Trump’s first presidency are all but confirmed not to have a spot in any sequel.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is widely expected to run for president in 2024 himself. Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany seems perfectly content with her current role on Fox News (and being a mother). Former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump has already explicitly stated that she wants to focus on her family instead of politics.

That leaves quite a few holes to be filled around the former president.

While fiery Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has never had an official role with Team Trump, she has certainly been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters.

Indeed, there are few MAGA flag-bearers as staunch as Greene — which made it all the more surprising when she came out in vitriolic protest to rumors that Trump was considering hiring another close ally of his.

That ally, Laura Loomer, appears to ultimately have been denied any sort of position on the Trump campaign, but not before Greene eviscerated her on Twitter.

“Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar,” Greene said on Friday, taking the gloves off right from the get-go.

Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar. She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle. She loves the alleged FBI… pic.twitter.com/1D78hU59Z0 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2023

“She can not be trusted,” Greene continued. “She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle.”

“Never hire or do business with a liar. Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch. I’ll make sure he knows.”

That “he” is rather obviously Trump, and it appears that the backlash to a potential Loomer hire may have been enough to dissuade the former president from going through with it.

The original New York Times report on the Loomer rumor has since been updated to note that she won’t be given a position on Trump’s campaign.

Loomer offered a relatively muted response to the Times when it reached out to her for comment: “Out of respect for President Trump, I’m not going to comment on private conversations that I had with the president.”

She did not hold back when responding to Greene, however.

First, Loomer belittled the Georgia rep with an old Daily Mail report about Greene’s alleged infidelities.

“I’m not going to stand for being viciously defamed in the media and called a LIAR and TOXIC by someone who couldn’t keep their loyalty to their own husband and family,” Loomer tweeted along with a screen shot of the report.

I’m not going to stand for being viciously defamed in the media and called a LIAR and TOXIC by someone who couldn’t keep their loyalty to their own husband and family. Your word has no value. It’s why your husband divorced you. You use people to gain political power, you have… https://t.co/OIGYPDSOck pic.twitter.com/qVnbZ5tVzh — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 8, 2023

“Your word has no value. It’s why your husband divorced you. You use people to gain political power, you have no sense of loyalty and you LIE to get what you want. I’m actually an honest and loyal person. Sadly, you can’t say the same.”

Loomer repeated the defamation accusation in a separate tweet.

Despite not getting the job, Loomer hasn’t toned down her support for Trump — even if that means tearing down other members of the GOP like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (a possible primary election rival).

It’s true. All I’ve done the last 10 yrs is fight for the truth, support President Trump, expose political hypocrisy, & fight for free speech. I ran for office twice as well to fight for President Trump’s America First platform. And the GOP has aggressively fought me the… https://t.co/ivhV8OgkYt — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 8, 2023

“All I’ve done the last 10 yrs is fight for the truth, support President Trump, expose political hypocrisy, & fight for free speech,” Loomer tweeted on Saturday.

Now, you can add “squabble with Marjorie Taylor Greene” to that list.

