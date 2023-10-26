It appears Democrats will be getting a taste of their own medicine.

On Thursday, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a resolution to censure Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib for inciting an “insurrection” last week at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington.

Greene had announced her intention to do so in a news release on Tuesday, saying, “This type of Israel-hating, America-hating behavior from a sitting Member of Congress is unacceptable and she does not represent anything America stands for.”

The resolution accuses Tlaib of “antisemitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organizations, and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol complex.”

The Georgia Republican introduced it on the House floor on Thursday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI): “A resolution censuring representative Rashida Tlaib for anti-Semitic activity, sympathizing with terrorist organization and leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol complex.” pic.twitter.com/Cp0MH9XXke — CSPAN (@cspan) October 26, 2023

“Tlaib led a pro-Hamas insurrection into the Capitol complex, has repeatedly displayed her anti-Semitic beliefs, and shown her hatred for Israel. She must be held accountable and censured,” Greene wrote Thursday on the X social media platform.

BREAKING NEWS: I just introduced my resolution to censure Rashida Tlaib as privileged to force a House vote in two legislative days. Tlaib led a pro-Hamas insurrection into the Capitol complex, has repeatedly displayed her anti-Semitic beliefs, and shown her hatred for Israel.… pic.twitter.com/R9nCVUSn2x — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 26, 2023

“Every member of Congress will be on record. Including every Democrat,” she later followed up. “Will they condemn Rashida Tlaib’s hatred or support her sympathy for terrorists?”

Rashida Tlaib is an anti-Semite, pro-Hamas, and led an insurrection into the Capitol complex. Every member of Congress will be on record. Including every Democrat. Will they condemn Rashida Tlaib’s hatred or support her sympathy for terrorists? pic.twitter.com/vRBjGlH3Hz — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 26, 2023

Greene’s resolution cites other examples of “antisemitic activity” by Tlaib, such as a 2019 statement in which she expressed a “calming feeling” when thinking about the Holocaust.

The resolution also references the Democrat’s characterization of Israel as an “apartheid government” and her assertion that “the path to the future must include lifting the blockade, ending the occupation, and dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.”

The “insurrection” referred to by Greene took place Oct. 18 when pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Cannon House Office Building and committed acts of vandalism as they demanded a cease-fire in Gaza.

The scene in the Cannon House Office Building rotunda on Capitol Hill as Hamas sympathizers chant under a banner calling for a “CEASEFIRE.” Of note, demonstrations are not allowed in congressional buildings, per Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/9RcCIjUzud — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 18, 2023

The Israeli military is involved in a counteroffensive against the terrorist group Hamas after a series of terror attacks against innocent civilians this month. Its response has mainly centered on the Gaza Strip and is expected to culminate in a ground invasion.

In a statement Thursday, Tlaib called Greene’s resolution “unhinged” and “deeply Islamaphobic,” describing it as an attack on “peaceful Jewish anti-war advocates.”

“I am proud to stand in solidarity with Jewish peace advocates calling for a cease-fire and an end to the violence,” the Democrat said. “I will not be bullied, I will not be dehumanized, and I will not be silenced.”

..” I will not be bullied, I will not be dehumanized, and I will not be silenced. I will continue to call for ceasefire, for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, for the release of hostages and those arbitrarily detained, and for every American to be brought home.” 2/2 — Billy House (@HouseInSession) October 26, 2023

“I will continue to call for cease-fire, for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, for the release of hostages and those arbitrarily detained, and for every American to be brought home,” she said.

