MTG Introduces Resolution to Impeach Top Biden Official

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Impeaching Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, for high crimes and misdemeanors,” she said as she introduced her resolution on the House floor Thursday.

“Resolved: that Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, is impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors and that the following articles of impeachment be exhibited to the United States Senate,” she read.

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces a resolution to impeach Mayorkas for high crimes and misdemeanors pic.twitter.com/eqvCp03hh8 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2023

The seven-page resolution introduced by Greene argues that Mayorkas has been derelict in his duty to enforce security at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Green’s resolution said that Mayorkas’ inaction on the border amounted to “willful admittance of border crossers, terrorists, human traffickers, drugs, and other contraband” into the country, which in meant that he was in violation of 2006’s Secure Fence Act requiring the DHS secretary to “maintain operational control over the entire international land and maritime borders of the United States.”

She also argued that Mayorkas had failed to protect the United States from invasion in accordance with his duties under Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution by allowing 10 million illegal immigrants into the country, including an estimated 1.8 million “gotaways” who have never been apprehended or identified by border authorities and who could be anywhere in the country.

Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution reads, “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”

The Georgia Republican filed the impeachment articles as a “privileged resolution,” which means House leadership must allow a floor vote on the motion within the next two House business days. With the House currently in recess, that vote will likely come next week.

The Washington Examiner noted that Green had filed for Mayorkas’ impeachment earlier in they year, but that nothing much had come of that resolution — a failure some Republican House members blamed on former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“He [Mayorkas] should have already been impeached,” Greene told the Examiner in September.

“The entire country doesn’t understand why he hasn’t been impeached already,” she said. “The Biden administration has ripped our border wide open and is letting an invasion happen.”

You can read her resolution in its entirety below.

Mayorkas impeachment resolu… by Cami Mondeaux

“Two innocent Americans from my district were tragically killed in Texas yesterday by a human smuggler trafficking illegal aliens,” Greene wrote in a post to X. “I’m sorry world we can’t defend your borders anymore, we have a severe national security crisis at our own border.”

Two innocent Americans from my district were tragically killed in Texas yesterday by a human smuggler trafficking illegal aliens. I’m sorry world we can’t defend your borders anymore, we have a severe national security crisis at our own border. I’m done with hearings, reports,… pic.twitter.com/PhVeEyAisX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 9, 2023

“I’m done with hearings, reports, and phases,” she added. “The only answer is impeachment, it’s time.”

