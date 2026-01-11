MTG May Have Leaked Trump's Location to Unhinged Activists: White House

Now-former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, denies reports emerging that she let far-left protesters know that President Donald Trump was dining at a D.C. restaurant, giving them the chance to get close to him.

“Anyone saying this is true is absolutely lying!!!” Greene posted in a lengthy defense on X in which she said the claim is “a dangerous false accusation against me that is 100% false.”

The facts are straightforward. On Sept. 9, Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio entered Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, which is located near the White House, according to USA Today.

As they entered, they were accosted by protesters from the group Code Pink shouting “Free Palestine.”

At the time, there were two threads of concern, encapsulated by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, in a post on X.

“Did someone leak the President’s location to the organization that showed up to protest him?” Luna wrote.

“How are they allowed that close to him? Where was Secret Service and was there someone in Secret Service that leaked his location? This needs to be looked into,” she continued.

A report from Axios based on “two sources on Trump’s team” said that the White House told the Secret Service that Greene may have been the leaker.

“Trump aides view the Joe’s Seafood debacle as a point of no return in his relationship with Greene,” Axios posted, writing that despite Trump’s public demeanor during the incident — he gave the protesters a smile and let them rave at him a while, according to USA Today — he was embarrassed by the incident and concerned about his security.

The sources Axios cited claimed that Greene called White House staff members the day of the dinner to confirm Trump would be at the restaurant. They also said Trump called her before he left the White House for the restaurant to say he would be there.

The sources said White House aides believe there was significance to the fact that although Greene is a regular at the restaurant, she was not there that evening.

Greene said the tale is false.

This is exactly what I told this little WH tool that wrote this absurd dangerous LIE about me on behalf of the WH because they are mad at me for telling the truth about the President and forcing the release of the Epstein files. Now they are making up horrific lies about me!!… https://t.co/ab8MxGe87v — Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2026

“This is exactly what I told this little WH tool that wrote this absurd dangerous LIE about me on behalf of the WH because they are mad at me for telling the truth about the President and forcing the release of the Epstein files. Now they are making up horrific lies about me!!” Greene posted.

“Code Pink was in the restaurant because the WH and Secret Service did NOT sweep Joe’s, did NOT set up metal detectors and check everyone in the restaurant, and did not do any of their normal security protocols that they do at every public event he attends!!! Only the WH set up President Trump’s reservation at Joe’s, NOT ME!!” she wrote.

“I had ZERO knowledge of when his reservation was! The only people who could have tipped off Code Pink was the restaurant or the WH! And AGAIN, why didn’t Secret Service secure the restaurant BEFORE he went in???????? This was in September when we had a great relationship, 2 months before Trump attacked me and called me a traitor!!! And even now, I would NEVER do what they are accusing me of! I would NEVER EVER do anything to endanger anyone!!!” she added.

Greene said she will be contacting her attorney over the claims.

“This is an ABSOLUTE LIE, A DANGEROUS LIE. I would NEVER do that. 1. The President’s team set his reservation. I had ZERO involvement or knowledge of his schedule and when he would go to dinner there. The only thing I did was suggest the restaurant to him and give the phone number to his team,” she said.

“The story you should be writing is why didn’t secret service sweep the restaurant??? Why didn’t they set up metal detectors and check every person at the door like they do at every single public event he attends??? Why aren’t you asking the White House those questions???” she wrote.

Greene’s friendship with Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin is another factor that the White House holds as a strike against Greene in the incident, Axios reported.

At the time, Code Pink D.C. organizer Olivia DiNucci said the protesters entered the restaurant by making a reservation, according to the Daily Beast.

