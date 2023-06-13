MTG Has a Plan to Fight Donald Trump's Indictment: Defund Special Counsel

Disgusted at watching vast sums of taxpayer dollars spent on prosecutions she believes are political, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wants to drain the swamp of funds that support special counsel Jack Smith.

Smith was named last fall to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation and ultimate prosecution of former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents. He also was given carte blanche to investigate whether there was obstruction of justice in connection with the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021.

Although Smith has secured a 37-count criminal indictment against Trump in the documents case and the current federal fiscal year’s budget has long been approved, Greene said it was never too late to fight back.

“This morning, I’m writing an appropriations rider to DEFUND Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office and entire investigation,” she posted Monday on Twitter. “I will not vote for ANY appropriations bill to fund the weaponization of government. I hope every one of my Republican colleagues will join me.”

In another tweet, the congresswoman said, “We have to use the power of appropriations to stop the weaponization of government. I’m introducing an appropriations rider to DEFUND Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office and entire investigation. Where are the investigations into true criminals like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton?”

That was accompanied by a video of Greene speaking on the House floor Monday.

“Today, I’d like to announce that I’m writing an appropriations rider to defund Jack Smith, special counsel, his office and the investigation,” she said. “This is a weaponized government attempt to take down the top political enemy and leading presidential candidate of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

“We cannot allow the government to be weaponized for political purposes. I’d also like to ask all of my colleagues to join me in this effort. We have to use the power of appropriations to stop the weaponization of government, especially in light that we know that there are others who are guilty of true crimes,” the congresswoman continued, referencing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and the classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s garage.

As CNN reported when Smith was appointed in November, he “will be given his own budget and can build out a staff to support his work.”

By way of context, special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the discredited allegations that Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia cost $32 million, although some of that was siphoned for other parts of the Justice Department.

Even as the time drew near for Trump’s arraignment Tuesday on the indictment Smith secured, Greene’s concept drew support.

“ENDORSE!!!!!! This must happen,” Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida said in response.



James Bradley, a former GOP Senate candidate in California, praised Greene for her desperate attempt to fight back.

“She’s the only one who seems to have our back in this fight. So again I stand with Trump, MTG and any other Republicans brave enough to fight the Biden administration’s hostile takeover of America,” he posted on Twitter.

“I don’t know if this will work, but I celebrate the creativity of this initiative!” another Twitter user said. “We need Republicans to get every bit as creative as the Democrat Rat Finks & shove back twice as hard!”

Although it might be too late to choke off funding for an investigation that has already filed charges, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona said the budget should be used to prevent future waste.

Congress can and should hold the Biden DOJ accountable by defunding their efforts during the appropriations process, executing the Holman Rule to remove and defund corrupt officials, and conducting oversight on its baseless investigations. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) June 11, 2023

“Congress can and should hold the Biden DOJ accountable by defunding their efforts during the appropriations process, executing the Holman Rule to remove and defund corrupt officials, and conducting oversight on its baseless investigations,” Biggs tweeted Sunday.

