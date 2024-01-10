Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has not forgotten two constituents killed by illegal immigrants in early November.

Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter, Greene posted a clip of an interview in which she described both the process and prospects for impeaching Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas over his failure to secure the U.S. southern border.

Then, the interviewer asked Greene about her two constituents, Jose and Isabel Lerma.

“Oh, my goodness, the sweet couple from Dalton, Georgia,” Greene said.

“They were killed in Texas, right …” she said before the interviewer interrupted her.

“From your district, though,” the interviewer clarified.

“From my district. Yep, from my district. And they were on their way to visit family, and they were killed when a 17-year-old — a likely cartel member — was smuggling illegal aliens into our country and hit them head-on, and they were killed in a car accident,” the congresswoman said.

Greene added that such tragedies have occurred “because of Biden and the Democrats” who refuse to secure the border.

Hence her continued determination to impeach Mayorkas.

“The first hearing to #ImpeachMayorkas is tomorrow! This lawless Secretary has enabled over 1.8 MILLION known gotaways to invade our country. It’s time for him to finally be held accountable for the national security crisis he has created,” Greene wrote in an accompanying post.

The first hearing to #ImpeachMayorkas is tomorrow! This lawless Secretary has enabled over 1.8 MILLION known gotaways to invade our country. It’s time for him to finally be held accountable for the national security crisis he has created. pic.twitter.com/26H11sHCDB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 9, 2024

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the Nov. 8 crash that killed the Lermas occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Batesville, Texas. They died only one month short of their 49th anniversary.

The collision also took the lives of all six passengers in the other vehicle, including a 17-year-old human smuggler. Some of the illegal immigrants hailed from Honduras, as did the smuggler, though the teen apparently had been living in Houston. His immigration status is unknown.

The fatal crash occurred as the carload of illegal immigrants tried to evade law enforcement. While attempting to pass an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone, the car collided head-on with the Lermas’ SUV.

At a Homeland Security Committee meeting on Nov. 14, Greene confronted Mayorkas with a photo of the late couple.

“I want you to look at these innocent Americans. Do you see them?” she said, according to The Washington Times.

Mayorkas replied that he did see them, at which point Greene reminded him of their tragic fate. She then warned him that he should resign unless he wants to face impeachment.

In her post on X, Greene referred to “over 1.8 MILLION known gotaways” who have found refuge in the U.S. since 2021.

Mayorkas, of course, bears substantial responsibility for the invasion. With this in mind, Greene and her fellow Republicans must hold him accountable.

In a larger sense, however, Mayorkas amounts to little more than an agent of Democrats’ planned destruction. If he goes, the administration undoubtedly will replace him with another stooge who will do the bidding of open-borders globalists.

Thus, the real political cleansing must occur in the 2024 election.

