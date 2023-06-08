Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia called for President Joe Biden to be put behind bars for alleged corruption described in an FBI document.

“This is an impeachable document. President Biden should be impeached. Secondly, he should be prosecuted,” she told the Daily Caller on Thursday.

“This is unbelievable. It’s a pay-to-play scheme. He took a bribe from a foreign national in a foreign country that paid millions of dollars. … He needs to be prosecuted for this, and I would argue that he should serve jail time.”

Greene said punishing Biden is not political, but the right thing to do.

“If we were not politically divided, if we were the United States that used to exist that is righteous and just, if we were a just nation, Joe Biden would be impeached. No one could argue with this, Democrat or Republican. I would say no one can argue with it now,” she said.

Fox News reported that sources familiar with the FD-1023 form in question said it claims Biden was paid $5 million by an executive of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. Biden’s son Hunter was at one time on the board of Burisma.

An FD-1023 report contains unverified information given to the FBI by a confidential source.

According to Fox, the 2020 report summarizes conversations the informant had with a Burisma executive as far back as 2015.

The Burisma executive allegedly said the company had to “pay the Bidens” because of an investigation into Burisma by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin while Biden was U.S. vice president.

Biden would later boast that he secured Shokin’s dismissal by threatening to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine.

“$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden,” the Burisma executive told the confidential human source, according to Fox.

Fox reported that the FBI informant believes $5 million was paid to Joe Biden and $5 million was paid to Hunter Biden.

According to the confidential source, the Burisma executive said the payments were made “through so many different bank accounts” that anyone investigating could not “unravel this for at least 10 years.”

The Burisma executive said he “didn’t pay the Big Guy directly,” the source reported. “Big Guy” has been interpreted to mean Joe Biden.

After reading the FD-1023, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said Biden is “100% guilty” of bribery, according to NBC News.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina told Fox News that the FD-1023 held “damning evidence the sitting president of the United States sold out his country in an ongoing bribery scheme.”

“The American people and media deserve to see the evidence. We should follow the facts,” she said.

