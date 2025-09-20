MTG Sets Crockett Straight on Twisted Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theory: 'An Insult to Every Single Republican'

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gave a reality check to Democratic Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett as the Democrat tried to push a debunked claim that the alleged assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is “MAGA.”

Crockett claimed during the House Oversight Committee hearing that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson is a supporter of President Donald Trump because his grandmother stated their family is “all MAGA.”

Greene then corrected the record, pointing to reports that Robinson had subscribed to left-wing ideology and had become passionate about gay and transgender issues.

“Since I wasn’t allowed equal time to debate, I have a receipt. It is from, it looks like Yahoo News, it says ‘Charlie Kirk’s suspect grandma says family is all MAGA,’” Crockett said.

Greene then stated the reported facts of the case.

“Thank you Mr. Chairman, I can assure you that the man, the 22-year-old man, Tyler Robinson, that murdered Charlie Kirk is not MAGA,” Greene said.

“His family may be Republican, but all of the evidence that is being presented proves that he is a far-leftist and very much integrated in online groups that are linked to Antifa. He was in a relationship with a biological male, a so-called furry, whatever that is, that is transitioning to be a fake woman. He was not MAGA, not one bit. That is a complete lie and it’s an insult to every single Republican and person that identifies with those type of politics.”

“We will not tolerate it and that is the exact type of language that is getting many of us death threats day after day and led to shootings on the baseball field where [House Majority Leader] Steve Scalise was shot,” the Republican congresswoman continued.

“This is what led to President Trump nearly getting assassinated this past summer. This is what has led to Charlie Kirk getting assassinated. And so I just want to give a warning there, we’re not going to tolerate that anymore.”

The media and many liberals rushed to claim that Robinson was conservative, Republican and Christian based on his family’s background.

The accused assassin, however, evidently did not share his family’s views.

Robinson’s parents told authorities that their son had become more political and particularly became “more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray said on Tuesday.

Investigators also discovered bullet casings from Robinson that had left-wing messages engraved on them, including “hey fascist! CATCH!, “bella ciao” and “NoTices Bulge OWO What’s This?”

The “OWO” phrase became synonymous with furry culture in 2015 when a meme of two men engaged in “furry” sexual role play was uploaded to Imgur, with the words, “nuzzles u back and pounces on u and notices your buldge ‘OwO what’s this…?’” according to KnowYourMeme.

The suspected assassin lived with his transgender boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, and they both reportedly had an affinity with the “furry” culture. Robinson was reportedly fixated on a “furry” video game called, “Furry Shades of Gay,” a dating simulator advertised as a mix of “hot gay sex and slapstick humor” featuring cartoon animals.

He also followed artists that produced pedophilic furry porn and “feederism,” a genre that sexualizes compulsive overeating and weight gain.

Robinson had an account on FurAffinity.net, a popular platform for sharing anthropomorphic art and sexualized content.

A relative of Twiggs, a male who identifies as a transgender female, stated that he “hates conservatives and Christians,” according to the New York Post.

Robinson reportedly confessed that he murdered Kirk in text messages to Twiggs and stated that he “had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred” and that “some hatred can’t be negotiated out,” according to authorities.

