Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia’s firebrand Republican congresswoman, has survived an all-out attempt by the Democratic Party to destroy her career — and now she is about to strike back with a book that will spill the beans.

“I wanted people to hear my side of the story. Some of it is setting the record straight,” she told the Washington Examiner.

But many suspect the book — titled simply “MTG” — has a dual purpose.

Not only will it “set the record straight,” as far as Greene is concerned, but it also could serve as her first move in a bid for higher office, including the office of the vice presidency.

Perhaps another hint can be divined from the book’s publisher. “MTG” will arrive in November courtesy of Winning Team Publishing, which was co-founded by Donald Trump Jr.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: My first book, ‘MTG’, will be released on November 21st! https://t.co/FkPe7OfSOl — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 19, 2023

Indeed, the cover photo features a silhouette of Greene against a giant American flag, a shot taken as she was waiting to go out on stage at a rally for former President Donald Trump.

“I’m always controversial, but I think this book might be a little controversial with some of the stories,” Greene told the Examiner.

She said she hopes the book can help to “introduce myself to America as me, not the character that the mainstream media created and has sold to America over the past few years.”

“Few individuals have taken Washington by storm like Marjorie Taylor Greene,” said Sergio Gor, the founder and president of Winning Team Publishing. “In her first book, MTG reveals the candid truth about her upbringing, the swamp, and the future of our republic.”

The book takes readers on a tour of her early life, her heated 2020 run for Congress and her fight against then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tried to get Greene thrown out of Congress and at least succeeded in having Greene removed from her committee assignments.

“MTG” also covers her comeback as she worked to help California Rep. Kevin McCarthy win the House speakership once the GOP took back control of the House.

Greene dished on what she is about to give readers.

“I tell about COVID,” she told the Examiner. “I talk about COVID and my personal experience going through that when my dad died. I talk about fights I’ve had with people. I talk about the speaker’s race. I talk about the House Freedom Caucus. So I’m pretty much running the gamut, and I even talked about Jewish space lasers.”

But the congresswoman was also frank about the possibility of stepping up in the world of politics.

“I have options. Anything from a governor’s race to a Senate seat,” she said.

Greene has already said she would seriously consider joining Trump as his running mate if he won the 2024 GOP presidential primary race and offered her the position.

In August, she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it would be “an honor” and she would consider it “very, very heavily.”

“I have a lot of things to think about,” the congresswoman said.

“Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins?” she continued. “Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” added Greene, who has endorsed Trump in the 2024 race.

Under President Trump, America First wasn’t just a slogan — it was our reality. The forgotten men and women of this country were forgotten no longer. Let’s re-elect President Trump in 2024 and Make America Great Again!! #MAGA #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/58RlQ4gb2n — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 16, 2023

Further, reports have indicated Trump has given serious thought to making his vice presidential choice a woman.

During a Sept. 14 interview with NBC News, for instance, “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker asked if he is “leaning toward a woman” as his running mate.

“I like the concept, but we’re going to pick the best person,” Trump replied. “But I do like the concept, yes.”

According to a March report by Axios, Greene is on the former president’s short list of potential female running mates, along with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

Still, while MTG might be dropping a loud hint to Trump, he has not committed to picking a woman as his No. 2 should he win the nomination. Indeed, it isn’t even 100 percent certain Trump will be able to run for president if the Democrats’ campaign of lawfare against him is successful.

So only time will tell what role Greene will play in 2024.

