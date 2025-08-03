Share
News
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene presides over a hearing in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 26, 2025.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene presides over a hearing in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 26, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

MTG Signals Potential Break-Up with the Republican Party

 By Jack Davis  August 3, 2025 at 4:00am
Republican firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has some grievances with the Republican Party and she’s not keeping quiet about them.

“I don’t know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I’m kind of not relating to Republican Party as much anymore, I don’t know which one it is,” she said in an interview with the Daily Mail

“I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans,” she said.

Greene is not shy about saying what other Republicans do not. As noted by The New York Times, she called Israel’s policy in Gaza “genocide.” In a Facebook post, she called for rejection of $500 million in aid for “Nuclear-armed Israel.”

Greene told the Mail she worries the GOP is going “neocon” instead of stopping foreign aid, using DOGE to cut waste and making war on inflation.

“Like what happened all those issues? You know that I don’t know what the hell happened with the Republican Party. I really don’t. But I’ll tell you one thing, the course that it’s on, I don’t want to have anything to do with it, and I, I just don’t care anymore,” she said.

Greene used the phrase “good ole boys” to talk about party leadership.

“I think there’s other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women,” she said.

“I think there’s other women – Republican women – and I’m just giving my opinion here, who are really sick and tired of them. The one that really got shafted was Elise Stefanik,” she said, referring to the New York congresswoman who was going to become U.S. ambassador, but had the nomination withdrawn to keep the GOP’s fragile House majority intact.

“I mean, she got screwed by Mike Johnson, and she got screwed by the White House. I’m not blaming Trump, particularly. I’m blaming the people in the White House,” she said.

Greene said that currently, “I’m going alone right now on the issues that I’m speaking about.”

On her personal X account, she took aim at Georgia Republican politics on Tuesday as she explained she was not running for governor in 2026.

“Georgia is long controlled by the good ‘ole boy system and that very established ‘Men Only’ Republican firm is unfortunately over seeing the slow slide from red to blue. The ‘I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine’ wheeling and dealing at the hunting clubs and country clubs does not reflect the sentiment and issues of the vast majority of Georgia voters,” she wrote.

“If I were running for Governor, I would have a platform and a detailed plan, much different than the others, that would save our sweet home state of Georgia, our precious hardworking businesses, and give our much loved children a bright future. That would be for every Georgian, not just Republicans,” she wrote.

“And one day, I might just run without the blessing from the good ‘ole boys club or the out of state consulting leaches or even without the blessing of my favorite President. One day, I might just run purely out of the blessing of the wonderful people of Georgia, my family and friends, but it won’t be in 2026,” she wrote.

That followed a post on her official account that said, in part, “There is too much political drama and people are pulling back. From both sides. Regular Americans are exhausted with it all. They want their elected leaders to give a s–t about the people they represent and just don’t care anymore.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
