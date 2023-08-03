Special counsel Jack Smith and the Democrats are definitely working overtime to stack the deck against former President Donald J. Trump to keep him from being re-elected or possibly being able to run.

From the most recent indictment to ensuring that the federal judge, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan — the harshest punisher of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion defendants — will be presiding over indictment number three, it couldn’t be more obvious what is occurring here. And Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t pulling any punches on sounding the alarm.

In her recent tweet, Greene designated the latest indictment as “a communist attack on America’s first amendment to vote for who THE PEOPLE want for President by an attempt to take Trump off the ballots through a politically weaponized DOJ.”

She certainly isn’t the only one who describes what is happening to Trump that way.

I will still vote for Trump even if he’s in jail. This is a communist attack on America’s first amendment to vote for who THE PEOPLE want for President by an attempt to take Trump off the ballots through a politically weaponized DOJ. People know exactly what this is. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 2, 2023

Plenty of people also see an alternate reason for Smith’s indictment, too, at this particular juncture. Among them, these actions are being spun as a “diversion tactic” away from the possible criminal dealings of the Biden family and specifically Hunter Biden. If proven correct, this would negatively impact President Joe Biden’s potential re-election. Certainly, the recent revelations from Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Devon Archer, aren’t helping, with their allusions to “pay to play” schemes in his recent interview with Tucker Carlson.

Ep. 12 Part 1. Devon Archer pic.twitter.com/ElEzAZtBcA — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 2, 2023

Now, Greene is calling for the “impeachment of the criminal in chief” — her term for Joe Biden — according to The Washington Examiner . Having sponsored multiple articles to impeach Biden since first taking office in January 2021, Greene once again implored her colleagues to do the right thing and impeach the current president of the United States.

WARNING: The following social media post contains language that some may find offensive.

Republicans need to open their eyes. The media is going to do their best to try to say impeaching Biden is political paybacks. That’s 100% BULLSHIT. Impeachment of Biden is because he’s a CRIMINAL and we have a mountain of evidence proving it and gaining more daily. Don’t… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 2, 2023

Today’s indictment of President Trump is a political assassination attempt by Joe Biden and his henchmen to remove the leading presidential candidate from the ballot in 2024. The American people will reelect President Trump! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/jzPCpBiPZb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 3, 2023

“We are living in a post constitution era,” she remarked in one of her latest videos on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

In the video, Greene cited the double standard strangling American voices and political justice. She identified how impossible it will be for Trump, or any Republican leader, to receive a fair trial in this left-leaning political atmosphere. She made the case that Hillary Clinton and Stacey Abrams both made widely publicized claims that their respective elections had been stolen from them and said those claims were no different than Trump’s assertion regarding the 2020 presidential election.

It feels like we are post constitution, here’s why. pic.twitter.com/YlKPRv8rwd — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 3, 2023

Despite all logical sense, however, the American people shouldn’t be surprised if Trump is ultimately locked up for a period of time. Greene’s present efforts for equal justice may go the way of prior ones, despite how incriminating things look for the Department of Justice. “This is ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” she noted in the following tweet.

Merrick Garland is giving Hunter Biden immunity and locking up Joe Biden’s top political opponent. This is ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!! Congress has to act. https://t.co/pEDSpB8m9F — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 2, 2023



Several legal minds have speculated that, if former President Donald J. Trump does go to jail, his incarceration will be overturned by the Supreme Court. Lawyer and former Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz is one of them.

“When you have the president of the United States’ people going after his opponent during a political election, it has to be beyond reproach. … It has to be the strongest case in history. This doesn’t meet that standard,” Dershowitz said in a recent Fox News interview.

Alan Dershowitz says Trump conviction will be overturned by the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/qeo1YN8JVg — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 2, 2023



Even so, it would definitely impact the re-election efforts of the Trump team, although it seems with every new indictment, Trump adds support and rises in the polls.

As no other presidential candidate has ever won the top spot from behind bars, I wouldn’t put it past Trump to be the first, and by the looks of it, neither would Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Left up to Greene and the American people, former President Donald J. Trump has a very good chance of changing history in a variety of ways, whatever circumstances he must run under.

If President Joe Biden ran from a basement and won, who’s to say Trump couldn’t run from a jail cell and do the same?

