MTG's GOP Replacement Turns out to Be Top Trump Ally Who Received Presidential Endorsement Last Month

Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, we hardly knew ye. Which is just as well, since the winner of the GOP primary to replace you in the House seems like he’s actually committed to the MAGA agenda.

In a jungle primary, Clay Fuller — the district attorney for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit — advanced to a runoff in the special election to replace Greene, who resigned in January amid fallout with President Donald Trump, in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

The New York Times results from Tuesday showed Fuller in second place behind Democrat Shawn Harris, a military veteran, by a margin of 37.3 percent to 34.9 percent.

This is misleading, however, given the jungle primary in Georgia. Four of the top five vote-getters were Republicans, and just by garnering third-place Colton Moore’s 11.6 percent and fourth-place Brian Stover’s 4.7 percent, that gets Fuller easily over the 50 percent threshold.

The closest Democrat to Mr. Harris, meanwhile, only had 1.5 percent of the vote — and he was the only other Democrat to receive over 1 percent.

The race will now move to a runoff on April 7. As NBC News pointed out, Fuller remains the massive favorite, considering that Trump carried Greene’s former district by 37 points in 2024.

He also endorsed Fuller, which seems to have helped.

BREAKING: President Trump Endorses Air National Guard Officer & Prosecutor Clay Fuller for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District – MTG’s Former Seat pic.twitter.com/NyDxq3yaCr — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 4, 2026

“Congratulations to Clay Fuller, of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, on getting such a high percentage of the vote with 12 Republicans running,” he said on Truth Social after Tuesday’s results.

“We want to make the next vote ‘TOO BIG TO RIG.’ Clay will be a GREAT Congressman — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! President DJT.”

Congratulations to Clay Fuller, of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, on getting such a high percentage of the vote with 12 Republicans running. We want to make the next vote “TOO BIG TO RIG.” Clay will be a GREAT Congressman — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! President DJT (TS:… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) March 11, 2026

The endorsement seems to have worked for Fuller, with one voter saying that it was “really important. I like Trump.”

Fuller ran for the seat in 2020, but finished fourth behind Greene, then a rising star in the GOP. Greene had her ups and downs in the lower chamber, but things began to fracture when she became both an ardent isolationist and preternaturally obsessed with the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Her outspoken criticism of Trump led the president in November to post on Truth Social that “all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

“She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day,” he added.

Later in the month, Greene announced she was quitting come January.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said.

Trump responded in kind, saying, “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits.'”

And even if there weren’t an endorsement, Clay Fuller seems better adapted to the climate in a pro-Trump district. From his campaign website:

From 2018-2019, Clay was one of fourteen Americans appointed by President Trump to serve as a White House Fellow. During that time, he served in both the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Defense and advised on the response to the opioid crisis as well as improving processes that impact POW/MIA families. He also assisted senior Pentagon and National Security Council leaders with oversight of the worldwide employment of special operations forces in counterterrorism. From May to November 2024, Clay was deployed as the legal advisor to the Combined Air Operations Center at Shaw Air Force Base and Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar supporting U.S. Central Command operations in the Middle East and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

MTG, when she hasn’t been (one assumes) going back to CrossFit and negotiating a network deal as Not that Kind of Republican™, has been busy spewing out Fuentes-lite dog-whistles like this:

And just like that we are no longer a nation divided by left and right, we are now a nation divided be those who want to fight wars for Israel and those who just want peace and to be able to afford their bills and health insurance. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 2, 2026

And that’s one of the ones we can print.

So, bon voyage, MTG. Can’t wait to see you on MS NOW, or whatever they’re calling it by tomorrow. Make sure you get the money up front for that gig. In the meantime, we have someone willing to work with the president’s agenda now up for a seat he’s almost certain to win. I believe this is what Stephen Covey used to call a “win-win situation.”

