MTG's Secret Snapshots of Pro-Palestine Protesters' Phones During 'Insurrection' Go Viral
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is calling for an investigation into the mass protest that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Greene fingered virulently anti-Israel Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan as the leader and posted a series of tweets showing the phones of the demonstrators. Many of her tweets had hundreds of thousands of views.
More than 300 people were arrested Wednesday after anti-Israel demonstrators staged a massive protest in the Capitol Rotunda, according to ABC. The scale of the protest resulted in the U.S. Capitol Police calling other departments for assistance.
“I demand @capitolpolice preserve all video footage inside and outside the Cannon House office building today. There must be an investigation into the organized breach and occupation that stopped Congress from holding a Speaker election and continuing legislative business today,” Greene posted on X.
“Global Intifada and Jewish Voice for Peace are the organizing groups that antisemite and Pro-Hamas Rashida Tlaib brought in today,” she posted on X.
In another post on X, she referred to Tlaib as the “Hamas Caucus Leader” and said she was “leading the insurrection.”
“GOLBAL INTIFADA!!! It’s an Arabic rebellion and uprising!!! Photo of one of the insurrectionist phones!!! These people are NOT for peace!” she posted on X.
Others also deplored the spectacle.
Tlaib sought to rev up the protest before demonstrators entered the Capitol.
“A lot of people are not gonna forget this! It’s not a threat — it isn’t!” she said, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.
“[We] just continue to watch people think it’s OK to bomb a hospital with children,” Tlaib said before the protest, siding with Hamas in its discredited claims that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza.
In 2021, Tlaib said she deplored “hate rhetoric,” according to the Detroit News.
“The attack on the Capitol is a constant thought right now. For not only myself, but I think for many. I can’t walk around this complex now without a sense of fear at this moment,” Tlaib said then, referring to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
