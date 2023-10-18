Share
News

MTG's Secret Snapshots of Pro-Palestine Protesters' Phones During 'Insurrection' Go Viral

 By Jack Davis  October 18, 2023 at 4:45pm
Share

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is calling for an investigation into the mass protest that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Greene fingered virulently anti-Israel Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan as the leader and posted a series of tweets showing the phones of the demonstrators. Many of her tweets had hundreds of thousands of views.

More than 300 people were arrested Wednesday after anti-Israel demonstrators staged a massive protest in the Capitol Rotunda, according to ABC. The scale of the protest resulted in the U.S. Capitol Police calling other departments for assistance.

“I demand @capitolpolice preserve all video footage inside and outside the Cannon House office building today. There must be an investigation into the organized breach and occupation that stopped Congress from holding a Speaker election and continuing legislative business today,” Greene posted on X.

Trending:
Israeli Soldier Has Perfect Answer to ABC News' Question About Civilian Deaths in Gaza

“Global Intifada and Jewish Voice for Peace are the organizing groups that antisemite and Pro-Hamas Rashida Tlaib brought in today,” she posted on X.

In another post on X, she referred to Tlaib as the “Hamas Caucus Leader” and said she was “leading the insurrection.”

Should Rashida Talib be removed from office?

“GOLBAL INTIFADA!!! It’s an Arabic rebellion and uprising!!! Photo of one of the insurrectionist phones!!! These people are NOT for peace!” she posted on X.

Related:
Scalise Does Not Have Votes to Be Speaker, Trump Favorite Expected to Re-Enter the Race

Others also deplored the spectacle.

Tlaib sought to rev up the protest before demonstrators entered the Capitol.

“A lot of people are not gonna forget this! It’s not a threat — it isn’t!” she said, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“[We] just continue to watch people think it’s OK to bomb a hospital with children,” Tlaib said before the protest, siding with Hamas in its discredited claims that Israel bombed a hospital in Gaza.

In 2021, Tlaib said she deplored “hate rhetoric,” according to the Detroit News.

“The attack on the Capitol is a constant thought right now. For not only myself, but I think for many. I can’t walk around this complex now without a sense of fear at this moment,” Tlaib said then, referring to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America.

We can’t do that without your help.

 

America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives.

But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help.

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going.

If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today.

Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by donating today.
Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




MTG's Secret Snapshots of Pro-Palestine Protesters' Phones During 'Insurrection' Go Viral
Conservative Influencer Sentenced to 7 Months in Prison After Sharing Clinton Meme
Israel Releases Audio of Hamas Terrorists Realizing Gaza Hospital Was Hit by Friendly Fire: 'It's from Us?'
Iran Sends Ominous 3-Word Warning - Israel Responds with a GIF
Furious Mob Sets Fire at US Embassy in Lebanon - Tear Gas Deployed
See more...

Conversation