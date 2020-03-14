Much to Liberals' Horror, Trump Declares Nat'l Day of Prayer as We Look 'to God for Protection & Strength'

On the same day that President Donald Trump declared coronavirus a national emergency, the commander in chief also declared a national day of prayer for this weekend.

The day of supplication will be this Sunday.

“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Trump tweeted Friday.

“We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.”

It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

….No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

“No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!”

The move came after his declaration of coronavirus as a national emergency.

“The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion of very important and a large amount of money for states and territories and localities,” Trump said.

He added that he’d partnered with private companies in order to “vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus.”

This was the big news of the day, as it rightly should have been.

However, the national day of prayer didn’t get nearly as much coverage as it should have.

As Fox News reported, the annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7. That’s quite a ways away, particularly when you consider the fact that we’re facing a generational health crisis.

And, as Trump noted in his State of the Union speech, there’s nothing more American than humbling ourselves before the Lord.

“In America we celebrate faith. We cherish religion,” Trump said.

“We lift our voices in prayer and we raise our sights to the glory of God.”

This sort of thing annoys some people, which is why you got more than a few responses like these which showed liberals’ horror at the idea of prayer — particularly from Trump.

Some of us are atheists. Anyway, you are Satan. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) March 13, 2020

I pray that America never again has to endure a pathological lying, p*ssy grabbing, porn star banging, racist, rapist as POTUS ever again. Amen.https://t.co/36B5wsGUQY https://t.co/Fn1x0r5BTe — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) March 13, 2020

However, there were a lot more messages like these:

This is why I voted for you. Thank you sir. Hope to one day get to shake your hand. — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) March 14, 2020

Thank you Mr. President for all you do. You and America are always in my prayers. — RD (@real_defender) March 13, 2020

We will weather the storm together. We love you President Trump and thank you for all you’ve done and all you continue to do! I am humbled and honored to call you my president! — LORI HENDRY TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 (@Lrihendry) March 13, 2020

At difficult moments like these for the nation, this is the meliorative power of prayer.

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God,” Philippians 4:6 says.

In trying times like these, it helps to remember that things aren’t in our hands and that we have a heavenly father to call upon for protection.

