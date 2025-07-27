How Much Slavery Is in Cali? GOP Probe Aims to Find Out After ICE Raid Uncovers Child Labor Abuse

Republican leaders in the House are investigating an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid on two California cannabis farms from earlier this month after unaccompanied minors were discovered working as laborers there by federal agents.

The joint operation — carried out earlier this month by ICE and CBP officers — focused on two marijuana growing facilities.

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom originally commented on the raid and was heavily critical of the federal government. This led CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott to break the news to him that they found 10 juveniles, eight of whom were alone.

Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility – all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It’s now under investigation for child labor violations. This is Newsom’s California. https://t.co/Z1XoRMtBSN — CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott (@CBPCommissioner) July 11, 2025

The Daily Caller News Foundation first obtained letters sent by House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, to the Department of Homeland Security — and the Department of Health and Human Services — about a congressional investigation into the matter.

“The discovery of these juveniles at a marijuana facility, and in the presence of at least one dangerous illegal alien previously convicted of child molestation, highlights the continuing consequences of the Biden-Harris Administration’s open-border policies,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan was joined by Rep. Tom McClintock, a Republican from California, who is the chairman of the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement. Both lawmakers cited failures by the Biden administration as the reason for such negligence.

“The discovery of UACs [Unaccompanied Alien Children] at a California marijuana farm raises questions about [Office of Refugee Resettlement] ORR’s placement of UACs — particularly during the Biden-Harris Administration — and the sufficiency of sponsor vetting,” the lawmakers added. “Pursuant to the Rules of the House of Representatives, the Committee on the Judiciary is authorized to conduct oversight of federal immigration policy and procedures.”

The Judiciary Committee is requesting more information from DHS and HHS about where the minors are being held, their case history, family background, and other details. They also want a response by Aug. 7, the DNCF reported.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the president of Glass House of Farms — the company that owns and operates the raided marijuana sites — has a history of donating large sums to Democrats.

Graham Farrar has given to the Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee’s federal PAC and to California Democratic Rep. Salud Carbajal. He also donated $10,000 to Newsom back in 2018, according to a report from the New York Post.

The company claimed it “never knowingly violated applicable hiring practices and does not and has never employed minors.”

Then what were the children doing there?

Democrats preach about how intolerant the federal government is toward illegals. Yet in the same breath they ask questions like, “Who’s going to clean your toilets? Who’s going to work in America’s hotels and farms?”

In a profanity-laced interview released on Monday, former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, expressed that very sentiment, saying, “Am I going to be like all these Democrats say, ‘You have to talk about and realize that people are really upset about illegal immigration?’ F*** you. How do you think your hotel room gets cleaned?”

“How do you think you got food on your f***ing table?” he continued. “Who do you think washes your dishes? Who do you think does your f***ing garden?”

Is that all leftists see when they look at illegal aliens? A workforce for low-income jobs and a reliable long-term voter base?

They can’t claim to be the party of compassion while viewing illegals this way. They also can’t claim the moral high ground on the issue while turning a blind eye to child labor.

Republican lawmakers should keep shining a spotlight on this and keep the story alive.

It not only highlights the hypocrisy of the left, but shows how dangerous it is when children enter the country unaccompanied.

If the United States maintains a culture where we invite millions to enter the nation unvetted, children will get caught in the crossfire. Human trafficking, physical danger, sexual abuse — the list of consequences is endless.

Only by digging deeper and demanding answers can the country put a face to the darker side of illegal immigration.

There are cartels, coyotes, and couriers who will take advantage of illegals, then pass them off to Americans like Farrar. They make it across the border, but end up treated like slaves. Is that better than entering the country the right way and obtaining legal status?

It’s time for this to stop. Perhaps if people start going to prison, things will finally change.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.