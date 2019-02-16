SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Mueller: Manafort Facing Up to 24.5 Years in Prison

Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at US District Court on June 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty ImagesPaul Manafort arrives for a hearing at US District Court on June 15, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images)

By Chuck Ross
Published at 6:19pm
Modified February 16, 2019 at 2:55pm
Print

The special counsel’s office said Friday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort faces between 19 and 24.5 years in prison for the tax and bank fraud charges for which he was convicted in August.

Citing federal sentencing guidelines, prosecutors also said that Manafort faces a fine of up to $24 million for his fraud.

The longtime GOP operative was convicted on Aug. 21, 2018, on a series of charges related to income he received as a consultant for the Ukrainian government through 2014, more than two years before he joined the Trump campaign.

TRENDING: AOC Says She’s Taking Action To Stop Trump’s National Emergency Declaration

Manafort, who is 69 years old, also faced a separate trial in Washington, D.C., on foreign lobbying charges, but pleaded guilty to those crimes on Sept. 14, 2018.

He entered a cooperation agreement with the special counsel as part of that deal, though prosecutors have since accused him of lying numerous times to investigators.

Do you agree with this sentencing?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Prosecutors did not recommend a sentence for Manafort, but they did lay out the prison term they believe is warranted under federal sentencing guidelines.

Prosecutors were unrelenting in their criticism of Manafort.

“In the end, Manafort acted for more than a decade as if he were above the law, and deprived the federal government and various financial institutions of millions of dollars,” reads a court filing submitted by Andrew Weissmann, the top prosecutor handling the Manafort case.

RELATED: Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Media Went Wild for Has Been Public for Over a Year

“The sentence here should reflect the seriousness of these crimes, and serve to both deter Manafort and others from engaging in such conduct.”

Prosecutors also argued that in addition to Manafort’s role in orchestrating a bank and tax fraud scheme, his “history and characteristics” count as “aggravating factors” in his sentencing guideline.

“Manafort has had every opportunity to succeed,” Weissmann wrote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×