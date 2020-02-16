SECTIONS
Mueller Team Prosecutor: DOJ Opening New Investigation into Comey, McCabe, Strzok

By Jack Davis
Published February 16, 2020 at 3:29pm
An investigation into the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn will actually end up investigating three former FBI officials, according to a former top prosecutor with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

In an interview with “Meet the Press Daily” host Chuck Todd on Friday, Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department official, said the Justice Department has not turned its sights away from former deputy director Andrew McCabe, according to the Washington Examiner.

On Friday, McCabe learned that he would not face criminal charges in connection with unauthorized media disclosures and allegations he lied to internal investigators about his actions.

The Justice Department told McCabe in a letter that “based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the government at this time, we consider the matter closed,” NPR reported.

The decision kicked off a storm of controversy on social media.

Should Andrew McCabe face further investigation?

“All they did was swapped out a loser case for starting an investigation that is going to be of Comey, McCabe, Pete Strzok,” Weissmann told Todd, according to the Washington Examiner, referring to former FBI Director James Comey and Strzok, a former FBI top agent whose anti-Trump biases were revealed during the Mueller probe.

The investigation Weissmann referenced is being led by Jeffrey Jensen,  U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Jensen has been tapped with work with Justice Department prosecutor Brandon Van Grack after Flynn withdrew his guilty plea, which had come about during the Mueller investigation.

Jensen is in the mix “to get a complete and thorough understanding of the facts and the record in a complicated case,” Reuters reported, citing a source it did not name.

In its reporting on Jensen’s appointment, NBC, citing sources it did not name, said Jenson is “broadly reviewing the Flynn case.”

RELATED: Trump Teases Lawsuits Over 'Illegally Set Up' Mueller Investigation

NBC quoted a source it called “one of the people familiar with the inquiry” as calling the case “very sensitive.”

Jensen has refused to comment on his role in the Flynn case.

Trump has criticized Comey, McCabe and Strzok, saying earlier this month that “these are the crookedest, most dishonest, dirtiest people I’ve ever seen,” according to a White House media pool report.

“And if I didn’t fire James Comey, we would have never found this stuff. Because when I fired that sleazebag, all hell broke out. They were ratting on each other. They were running for the hills. Let’s see what happens. Let’s see what happens. It’s in the hands of some very talented people. We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said then.

Trump has since doubled down on his criticisms.

“If you look at what happened — how many people were hurt. Their lives were destroyed. And nothing happened with all the people that did it and launched this scam,” Trump said Wednesday, according to NBC. “Where is Comey? What’s happening to McCabe?”

“It was a whole setup. It was a disgrace for our country,” Trump said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







