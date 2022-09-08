Parler Share
Mug Shot for Accused Livestream Shooter Will Make Your Blood Run Cold, But His Squad Car Pic Is So Much Worse

 By Michael Austin  September 8, 2022 at 11:17am
On Wednesday night an armed man allegedly committed various random shootings across Memphis, Tennessee, in what local authorities are calling a “mobile mass shooting.”

The man, 19, livestreamed the shootings on Facebook Live.

According to WATN-TV, the shooter killed four people and injured three others during the shootings.

A screenshot of the alleged shooter’s mugshot, shared by Townhall Media’s Mia Cathell, is now making the rounds on social media, with many commenting on its disturbing nature.

More specifically, social media users find the photograph disturbing because, after reportedly committing the mass shooting, the accused appears to be grinning.

“Evil is real,” one user commented. “The smile of pure evil,” another tweeted.

“This is what happens when progressive judges & prosecutors are in power,” another user added.

According to Cathell, the alleged shooter was released from prison after serving 11 months of his 3-year prison sentence for a prior aggravated assault conviction.

Attempted first-degree murder and felony firearm charges were “dismissed,” in this prior case, according to Cathell.

Perhaps even worse than the picture of his mugshot is a picture of the suspect taken inside of a squad car during his arrest.

Cathell shared this picture, as well, which shows him grinning from ear to ear.

“Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly also SMILED for the camera when he was arrested and placed in the back of a cop car,” Cathell wrote in a tweet.

“Kelly has a violent rap sheet but—like Eliza Fletcher murder suspect Cleotha Abston—was released early from prison.”

According to WATN-TV, the shootings first began when the suspect allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man at 12:56 a.m.

Several hours later, police responded to another shooting where a victim suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” at 4:38 p.m. It was later revealed that this incident was linked to the reported spree.

Numerous additional incidents, including several other shootings and a carjacking, are all believed to have been committed by the suspect.

