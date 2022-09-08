Mug Shot for Accused Livestream Shooter Will Make Your Blood Run Cold, But His Squad Car Pic Is So Much Worse

On Wednesday night an armed man allegedly committed various random shootings across Memphis, Tennessee, in what local authorities are calling a “mobile mass shooting.”

The man, 19, livestreamed the shootings on Facebook Live.

According to WATN-TV, the shooter killed four people and injured three others during the shootings.

A screenshot of the alleged shooter’s mugshot, shared by Townhall Media’s Mia Cathell, is now making the rounds on social media, with many commenting on its disturbing nature.

More specifically, social media users find the photograph disturbing because, after reportedly committing the mass shooting, the accused appears to be grinning.

Memphis gunman Ezekiel Kelly, who Facebook live streamed himself on a mass shooting rampage last night that killed at least 4 and injured 3, was photographed SMILING in his booking photo. Kelly is now facing a first-degree murder charge. pic.twitter.com/U0vH9iuKOs — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 8, 2022

“Evil is real,” one user commented. “The smile of pure evil,” another tweeted.

“This is what happens when progressive judges & prosecutors are in power,” another user added.

Should this man be given the death penalty if convicted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (473 Votes) No: 1% (7 Votes)

According to Cathell, the alleged shooter was released from prison after serving 11 months of his 3-year prison sentence for a prior aggravated assault conviction.

Attempted first-degree murder and felony firearm charges were “dismissed,” in this prior case, according to Cathell.

Perhaps even worse than the picture of his mugshot is a picture of the suspect taken inside of a squad car during his arrest.

Cathell shared this picture, as well, which shows him grinning from ear to ear.

Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly also SMILED for the camera when he was arrested and placed in the back of a cop car. Kelly has a violent rap sheet but—like Eliza Fletcher murder suspect Cleotha Abston—was released early from prison. pic.twitter.com/sTXbbSv06v — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) September 8, 2022

“Memphis mass shooter Ezekiel Kelly also SMILED for the camera when he was arrested and placed in the back of a cop car,” Cathell wrote in a tweet.

“Kelly has a violent rap sheet but—like Eliza Fletcher murder suspect Cleotha Abston—was released early from prison.”

According to WATN-TV, the shootings first began when the suspect allegedly shot and killed a 24-year-old man at 12:56 a.m.

Several hours later, police responded to another shooting where a victim suffered “multiple gunshot wounds” at 4:38 p.m. It was later revealed that this incident was linked to the reported spree.

Numerous additional incidents, including several other shootings and a carjacking, are all believed to have been committed by the suspect.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.