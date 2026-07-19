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People walk along the square in Newport, Wales on March 2, 2026.
People walk along the square in Newport, Wales on March 2, 2026. (Matthew Horwood / Getty Images)

Muhammad Is The Top Baby Name For Boys In England And Wales For Third Year In A Row

 By Spencer Lombardo  July 19, 2026 at 9:00am
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A new report sparks backlash over the rapid growth of the United Kingdom’s Muslim population.Muhammad was the top baby name in England and Wales in 2025, the Office for National Statistics posted Thursday. This marks the third year in a row that name topped the charts. 

“‘Muhammad’ has comfortably topped the list for the most popular boy name for the third year running,” Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe posted. “You can call me Islamophobic, I really don’t care … This is awful and demonstrates the rapidly changing demographics of our country.”

Lowe’s office and Restore UK did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

There are around 4 million Muslims living the UK, representing 6% of the nation’s population, the Muslim Council of Britain reported March 2025. Muslims reportedly accounted for around 32% of the UK’s population growth between 2011-2021.

Lowe released “The Rape Gang Inquiry Report” in June. The report alleged that some young Muslim men would befriend, kidnap, drug, and rape girls as young as 11, often forcing those they impregnated into getting abortions. This occurred in nearly 40% of the UK’s local authority districts, according to the report.

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Spencer Lombardo
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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