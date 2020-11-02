Login
Multiple Anti-Trump Agitators Arrested After Battling NYPD

Trump CaravanStephanie Keith / Getty ImagesTrump supporters gather with their flags at Floyd Bennet Field on Nov. 1, 2020 in the Queens borough in New York City. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

By Jake Dima
Published November 2, 2020 at 8:50am
Nearly a dozen people were arrested after demonstrators protesting supporters of President Donald Trump clashed with police in New York City Sunday.

A crowd of demonstrators gathered near a public park to oppose a pro-Trump vehicle caravan that they believed was set to move through the Boroughs, according to the New York Post.

A total of 11 people were either arrested by law enforcement or issued a summons for charges including disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest, the Post reported.

Video showed the crowd, many of whom were clad in black, sparring with uniformed officers, according to footage obtained by the Post.

One woman was heard yelling “f— you,” as cops repeatedly blared a whistle and stood with batons.

TRENDING: Watch: Obama's Swing State Appearance Falls Flat as Biden and Team Miss His Cue

“It’s f—ing New York City. There are people getting f—ing raped and murdered,” one protester yelled at police, according to the Post.

“Go fight real crime, you f—ing pathetic p—ies.”

The New York City Police Department said reports were circulating about members of the press being arrested during the incident.

The agency claimed this was “false” in a Sunday tweet.

“All arrested individuals from today’s protests have been verified to not be NYPD credentialed members of the press,” the department wrote.

Pro-Trump vehicle caravans reportedly blocked traffic on two major highways in both New York and New Jersey on Sunday, according to the Post.

RELATED: Feds Dub 'Operation Find Our Children' a Big Success

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Jake Dima
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







