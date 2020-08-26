SECTIONS
Multiple Arrests Made After Agitators Attack Police, Attempt To Cut Down Flag at RNC Protest

By Erin Coates
Published August 25, 2020 at 5:17pm
Seven people were arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday as several hundred protesters gathered to protest the Republican National Convention.

One group told WSOC-TV that there is a “hornets’ nest of resistance” in the city.

Protesters in Marshall Park listened to about two dozen speakers during a gathering called “Resist RNC 2020,” as stated on the group’s official Facebook page.

There was a small scuffle with counter-protesters before demonstrators turned their anger on the police.

“Officers deployed pepper spray on a protestor who was choking a woman and assaulted an officer. The protestor was arrested and charged with assault,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted.

One of the speakers at the “Resist RNC 2020” event criticized the use of pepper spray, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“We don’t know the after-effects of the spray,” Corine Mack, president of Charlotte’s NAACP branch, said.

“We don’t know what kind of chemicals are in the spray. We don’t know if its been banned by the military, we don’t know what it is. What we do know is that it should not be used against people who live in this city who are simply exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Later in the evening, around 9:15 p.m., 100 demonstrators left Marshall Park and marched uptown, according to WSOC.

City Councilman Braxton Winston was among the crowd of protesters. Some were burning a small object, which appeared to be an American flag, in the street when police officers deployed pepper spray on the group, The Charlotte Observer reported.

According to police, a woman had attempted to cut down a flag before the arrests were made.

The CMPD tweeted that two of the suspects had been injured in the incident and were taken to the hospital.

The first arrests of the demonstration occurred after police officers broke up the crowd surrounding the burning object, according to The Charlotte Observer.

A police officer had reportedly been pushed off his bike while attempting to extinguish the burning flag and the pepper spray was deployed in response.

The protest had been free of direct clashes with the police until this incident.

Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
