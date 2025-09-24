Share
News

Multiple Arrests Made as Antifa Extremists Attempt 'Siege' on Federal Building

 By Jack Davis  September 24, 2025 at 11:45am
An antifa protest in Eugene, Oregon, that sought to surround a federal office building ended with protesters being arrested.

The protest began at about 2 p.m. Tuesday as Eugene anti-ICE activists, abetted by a group of antifa members from Portland, began pounding on the doors of the federal building, which houses the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, according to KLCC-TV.

Left to do as they pleased, some protesters harassed employees and called “here, piggy piggy” as others scrawled anti-ICE messages in chalk.

“The domestic terrorist group is posted up at the entrances/exits, pounding on doors and windows. Sources inside say employees are having to find alternative exits,” Post-Millennial journalist Katie Daivscourt wrote in a post on X.

At about 7:30 p.m., police emerged to detain two protesters while pepper-spraying another.

This display of law and order infuriated the remaining protesters. Traffic cones were hurled at the building.

Should these agitators be charged with domestic terrorism?

Daviscourt posted video of the arrests, noting “Antifa terrorists and far-left extremists have been attempting to siege the building.”

After a protester threw a road construction sign toward the building, police chased and detained the protester.

Eugene police said protesters threw objects at Federal Protective Service agents and damaged federal property.

Daviscourt offered the comment that the arrests were “the first Antifa domestic terrorist arrests in US history.”

President Donald Trump last week designated antifa as a terrorist organization.

Eugene police had been under a cloud, because Oregon law and city policy forbid helping ICE in any way, according to the Register-Guard.

Police had been accused of supporting ICE during a July 1 protest, but a review said that was not so.

“The evidence clearly shows a police presence at the scene, but this in and of itself is not a violation of the relevant statute, policies, procedures and regulations,” the review said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
