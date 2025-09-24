Multiple Arrests Made as Antifa Extremists Attempt 'Siege' on Federal Building

An antifa protest in Eugene, Oregon, that sought to surround a federal office building ended with protesters being arrested.

The protest began at about 2 p.m. Tuesday as Eugene anti-ICE activists, abetted by a group of antifa members from Portland, began pounding on the doors of the federal building, which houses the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office, according to KLCC-TV.

Left to do as they pleased, some protesters harassed employees and called “here, piggy piggy” as others scrawled anti-ICE messages in chalk.

“The domestic terrorist group is posted up at the entrances/exits, pounding on doors and windows. Sources inside say employees are having to find alternative exits,” Post-Millennial journalist Katie Daivscourt wrote in a post on X.

Breaking: Antifa has surrounded the federal building in Eugene, Oregon, to protest ICE. The domestic terrorist group is posted up at the entrances/exits, pounding on doors and windows. Sources inside say employees are having to find alternative exits. pic.twitter.com/T4guyJDVzZ — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 23, 2025

At about 7:30 p.m., police emerged to detain two protesters while pepper-spraying another.

This display of law and order infuriated the remaining protesters. Traffic cones were hurled at the building.

Daviscourt posted video of the arrests, noting “Antifa terrorists and far-left extremists have been attempting to siege the building.”

Breaking — Federal police officers make several arrests outside the federal building in Eugene. Antifa terrorists and far-left extremists have been attempting to siege the building. pic.twitter.com/ooCzJwsGNS — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 24, 2025

After a protester threw a road construction sign toward the building, police chased and detained the protester.

Eugene police said protesters threw objects at Federal Protective Service agents and damaged federal property.

Daviscourt offered the comment that the arrests were “the first Antifa domestic terrorist arrests in US history.”

President Donald Trump last week designated antifa as a terrorist organization.

I believe these are the first Antifa domestic terrorist arrests in US history. — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) September 24, 2025

Eugene police had been under a cloud, because Oregon law and city policy forbid helping ICE in any way, according to the Register-Guard.

Police had been accused of supporting ICE during a July 1 protest, but a review said that was not so.

“The evidence clearly shows a police presence at the scene, but this in and of itself is not a violation of the relevant statute, policies, procedures and regulations,” the review said.

