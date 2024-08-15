Share
Multiple Arrests Made in Connection to the Death of 'Friends' Star Matthew Perry: Report

 By Jack Davis  August 15, 2024 at 9:14am
Multiple arrests have been made in an investigation sparked by the death of “Friends” actor Mathew Perry, according to news reports.

Perry’s unresponsive, ketamine-laced body was found in his hot tub on Oct. 28.

After his death, an investigation began into how Perry obtained the ketamine.

Thursday’s arrests, which took place early in the day, include a doctor, according to KABC-TV, which cited law enforcement sources.

The report said federal charges in connection with the arrests would be announced later Thursday.

A report from The New York Times gave the name of one person arrested as a woman named Jasveen Sangha, citing police sources it did not name.

A report in the Los Angeles Times said that evidence was seized after multiple search warrants were executed.

The investigation involved the Los Angeles Police Department, federal Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, according to KABC.

High levels of ketamine were found in Perry’s blood, according to his autopsy.

Police believe that on the night he died, Perry, 54, first became unconscious then his head slid under the surface of the hot tub’s water.

At the time of his death, Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to address depression, according to The Associated Press.

However, the medical examiner reported that the levels of ketamine in Perry’s blood far exceeded what should have been there, given that his last treatment was 1 1/2 weeks before his death.

Ketamine is metabolized in a few hours.

At the time he died, Perry was under the care of a psychiatrist and an anesthesiologist who served as his primary care physician, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Perry had publicly admitted that he suffered problems with addiction in his past.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




