Multiple Bridges Across US River Closed as 26 Barges Go Dead in the Water
The release of more than two dozen barges Friday on the Ohio River has sparked safety concerns on the extensive waterway this weekend.
A number of bridges have been closed in response to the riverine event, according to NBC News.
As of Saturday, authorities remeained unsure why the 26 barges had broken free, according to The New York Times.
Pittsburgh authorities indicated that 23 of the barges were carrying dry cargo such as coal when they broke loose.
Three of them are empty.
According to the Pittsburgh Fire and Police Department, 26 barges—most of them loaded with dry cargo, like coal—broke loose and were floating uncontrolled down the Ohio River late Friday night.
Dams, marinas, and at least one bridge were hit by the unmanned barges before… pic.twitter.com/PjCqZCHUR4
— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 13, 2024
The vessels themselves, rather than their cargo, have caused extensive damage to docks on the river, according to area officials cited by NBC News.
Witnesses who viewed the runaway crafts filmed them colliding with bridges and dams in the Pittsburgh metro area.
🚨#BREAKING: Law enforcement are on high alert as over two dozen barges break loose heading down the Ohio River and shutting down multiple bridges
📌#Pittsburgh | #PA
Currently, numerous law enforcement agencies, along with other authorities, are on high alert as approximately… pic.twitter.com/QzxiMdch4L
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 13, 2024
The police department of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, announced the closure of the McKees Rocks Bridge on Saturday, before lifting restrictions on vehicular traffic.
A number of barges were later filmed having been halted by the Coast Guard in the vicinity of Pittsburgh’s Brunot Island Bridge.
About a dozen barges marooned in Pittsburgh’s North Side just under the Brunot Island Bridge. Appear to be filled with coal. They being kept in place by the coast guard pic.twitter.com/ck3sB1lUVa
— Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) April 13, 2024
Campbell Transportation Company, which operates the crafts, took responsibility for the accidental release in a statement provided to KDKA-TV.
“Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. is actively responding to a recent development involving a multi-barge breakaway in Pittsburgh.
“Our immediate priority is ensuring public safety and minimizing any potential environmental impact.”
Only one of the barges remains unaccounted for, according to the company’s statement.
