Multiple Buildings Evacuated as Trump Supporters Storm Capitol, Battle with Police

By Jack Davis
Published January 6, 2021 at 1:05pm
Americans’ pent-up anger over the presidential election erupted in full fury Wednesday as protesters took to the streets of Washington, D.C., in protests that surged and seethed through the centers of power.

At one point, protesters entered the Capitol building complex, where inside legislators were fencing over the results of the Electoral College vote that hands the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden, with a core band of Republicans objecting to certifying the results of the vote in a parliamentary last stand.

Videos of the scene showed a powerful, angry tide sweeping aside police trying to contain protesters.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

The Washington Post reported that after protesters smashed through an outer ring of metal security fences, they were met on the steps of the Capitol building by police who initially stopped the tide of demonstrators there.

At about 2 p.m., police released a chemical irrritant against the protesters.

Capitol Police ordered the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building to be evacuated, but later allowed normal activity to resume.

Colleen Cupp of Carmel, Indiana, said the protest was not about violence, according to USA Today.

“We’re here supporting our president,” she said. “It feels unifying.”

“I just felt compelled to be here because it seems like our republic is slipping away from us,” Jason Bjorklund of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, told NBC News.

He said there were “mountains of evidence of fraud” but that “corruption from the top to the bottom” prevented the results of the election from being thrown out.

The Post reported that many protesters left the area where President Donald Trump was speaking to march on Congress.

“There’s the house of traitors!” one marcher reportedly shouted.

Trump’s campaign has insisted that there has been voter fraud in states that include Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as Pennsylvania.

However, despite numerous claims of voting irregularities, including affidavits alleging fraud sworn to by reported eyewitnesses, no court has yet ruled that widespread fraud materially affected the results of the presidential election.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
