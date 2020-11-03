The dead voter phenomenon is already rearing its ugly, ugly head in the 2020 presidential election.

According to a Monday report from the New York Post, at least two ballots have been mailed to the New York City Board of Elections by citizens deceased before their vote was cast.

Records apparently reviewed by the outlet indicate Democrats Frances Reckhow of Staten Island and Gertrude Nizzere of Brooklyn are both undersigned to dubious ballots received before Election Day.

The former was mailed an absentee ballot on Sept. 24, according to the BOE, whose tracking records show that official reception and validation of the ballot occurred on Oct. 8 — just two days after the resident in question supposedly mailed it back.

Reckhow, who was born in 1915, however, was declared dead by way of a Staten Island Advance obituary published eight years ago, in 2012.

An unrelated Nizzere was also born in the 1910s and has since been declared dead, though the Post did not say when.

Her ballot, initially validated on Oct. 25, had been mailed on Oct. 9 and received by the elections board on October 13. It has since been invalidated as a result of life status discrepancies.

The local Republican Party has reportedly been suspicious with regard to absentee votes, carefully pouring over ballots alongside the elections board and forwarding concerns to the police and Staten Island District Attorney’s office for further scrutiny.

“People should be on the alert for dead people voting. There are people using the names of dead voters to cast ballots,” Staten Island GOP chairman Brendan Lantry said.

“I believe this is just the tip of the iceberg. We’re requesting that the NYPD and the Staten Island District Attorney’s Office investigate.”

In Lantry’s district, a tight congressional race is expected, with freshman Democratic Rep. Max Rose fighting to fend off a challenge from Republican Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis.

The recently red 11th Congressional District was lost to Rose in 2018, after Republican Rep. Daniel Donovan failed to keep the electorate fired up in the years that followed GOP predecessor Michael Grimm’s massive tax fraud scheme and subsequent resignation.

At least one of the fraudulent ballots flagged by the New York City BOE may have come from a GOP supporter, however, with the Post having discovered Reckhow’s daughter Carol Huben — a registered Republican — is the one who currently lives in the residence of the deceased.

Huben has made no public statements at the time of this report. An official investigation by the elections board remains ongoing.

Trump warns against voter fraud, saying ballots will be all over the place, during a debate question about election integrity. #Debates2020 https://t.co/McrHYPnMbj pic.twitter.com/CuJkFkMh1A — CNBC (@CNBC) September 30, 2020

A non-exhaustive database compiled by the Heritage Foundation indicates that there have already been at least 14 high-profile instances of voter fraud resulting in criminal conviction this election cycle. They took place in such states as California, New Mexico, Virginia, West Virginia and even the swing state of Arizona.

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies long ago sounded the alarm on nationwide expansions to mail-in voting, suggesting the process would be rife with fraud.

“As far as the ballots are concerned, it’s a disaster,” Trump said at the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. “They’re sending millions of ballots all over the country. There’s fraud. They found them in creeks. They found some, just happened to have the name Trump just the other day in a wastepaper basket. They’re being sent all over the place.”

“This is going to be a fraud like you’ve never seen,” the president added.

“It’s a rigged election.”

