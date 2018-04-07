Multiple Deaths Reported After Apparent Attack in Germany

Several deaths have been reported after a van drove into pedestrians in the city of Muenster, in western Germany.

Police have confirmed that at least three people are dead as a result of the attack, and another 20 individuals injured, with some reported to be in serious condition.

Authorities stated that the driver of the vehicle killed himself after the incident, according to BBC.

Officials are not looking for any other suspects involved in the crime, U.K. Metro reported.

However, police are investigating a suspicious object that was in the van, according to USA Today.

Locals have been told to “avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub” as a huge police and rescue operation are taking place.

Report: Several dead after car crashes into crowd in Muenster, Germany. https://t.co/FNtevvWXon pic.twitter.com/q6UWudYPLp — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 7, 2018

Report: Police say driver of car that crashed into crowd in #Muenster, Germany killed himself. https://t.co/FNtevvWXon pic.twitter.com/TmmWgIDKPZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 7, 2018

The attack occurred near the Kiepenkerl statue where a restaurant is located. Numerous photographs posted to social media have shown chairs, tables and other items scattered in the wreckage.

The Kiepenkerl restaurant is popular in the historic downtown area of Muenster, which has about 300,000 residents.

Additional photos emerge from scene where driver rammed vehicle into restaurant Grosser Kiepenkerl, in Munster, Germany – leaving three dead and more than 30 injured. pic.twitter.com/OLUbYhsdNI — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) April 7, 2018

Muenster authorities have also asked that citizens avoid the city center until the area is under control.

German police have not yet confirmed if the incident was a terror attack, and are investigating a possible motive.

#BREAKING NEWS: Here are images from the scene after a van plows into pedestrians in #Muenster, Germany. We can confirm there have been multiple casualties pic.twitter.com/bgd8sn2MFM — NewsAlertHQ (@NewsAlertHQ) April 7, 2018

The scene bears a similarity to the December 2016 incident where a truck plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market.

The federal government’s deputy spokesperson Ulrike Demmer stated that the government’s thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“We are in mourning for the victims and the injured,” said Erich Rettinghaus, the city’s chairman of the German Police Union.

