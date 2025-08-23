Share
Multiple Fatalities Reported After Packed Bus Crashes for 'Unknown Reasons' - Interstate Shut Down

 By Randy DeSoto  August 22, 2025 at 5:45pm
A tour bus carrying over 50 passengers crashed outside of Buffalo, New York, on Friday, with multiple fatalities.

The bus was traveling from Niagara Falls to New York City on Interstate 90 when the accident happened near the town of Pembroke.

Buffalo NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV reported the bus lost control, swerved off the highway, and rolled over. Passengers were thrown from the vehicle.

“At this time we have multiple fatalities, multiple entrapments and multiple injuries,” Trooper James O’Callahan, a spokesperson for the New York State Police, told reporters at the scene.

O’Callahan said the bus was traveling eastbound when, “for unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control, went into the median, overcorrected and ended up in the ditch, which would be on the right side of the roadway.”

The officer noted that many of the 51 passengers were from India, China, and the Philippines.

O’Callahan said the police were bringing translators in to help in responding to the accident. The bus driver survived the crash and was working with authorities.

Police closed down I-90 in both directions due to the accident and instructed drivers to turn around and leave the highway so they would not be stranded.

WGRZ reported that accident victims were taken by helicopter and ambulances to several area hospitals, with the majority going to Erie County Medical Center.

Dr Jennifer L. Pugh, ECMC’s chief of emergency medicine, confirmed that 24 patients were brought to her facility, of which 20 were still receiving care.

Additionally, “Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital received 13 patients — 11 adults and two children — with 10 reported in good condition and three listed in fair condition. Oishei Children’s Hospital treated three children — two in good condition and one in serious condition,” WGRZ said.

As of approximately 5 p.m. local time Friday evening, state police had reopened westbound I-90, but eastbound remained closed near Pembroke.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on social media, “I’ve been briefed on the tragic tour bus accident on the @NYSThruway. My team is coordinating closely with @nyspolice and local officials who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved.”

