A tour bus carrying over 50 passengers crashed outside of Buffalo, New York, on Friday, with multiple fatalities.

The bus was traveling from Niagara Falls to New York City on Interstate 90 when the accident happened near the town of Pembroke.

Buffalo NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV reported the bus lost control, swerved off the highway, and rolled over. Passengers were thrown from the vehicle.

“At this time we have multiple fatalities, multiple entrapments and multiple injuries,” Trooper James O’Callahan, a spokesperson for the New York State Police, told reporters at the scene.

NY tour bus crashes, leaving several dead and injured on trip back from Niagara Falls https://t.co/hw9M61TfeL pic.twitter.com/z97tSE9JRQ — New York Post (@nypost) August 22, 2025

O’Callahan said the bus was traveling eastbound when, “for unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control, went into the median, overcorrected and ended up in the ditch, which would be on the right side of the roadway.”

The officer noted that many of the 51 passengers were from India, China, and the Philippines.

O’Callahan said the police were bringing translators in to help in responding to the accident. The bus driver survived the crash and was working with authorities.

Police closed down I-90 in both directions due to the accident and instructed drivers to turn around and leave the highway so they would not be stranded.

WGRZ reported that accident victims were taken by helicopter and ambulances to several area hospitals, with the majority going to Erie County Medical Center.

Dr Jennifer L. Pugh, ECMC’s chief of emergency medicine, confirmed that 24 patients were brought to her facility, of which 20 were still receiving care.

“There were several fatalities on the scene” Chief of emergency medicine at Erie County Medical Centre, Dr Jennifer L. Pugh, has spoken to the media after a tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls crashed. Read more: https://t.co/CTOfA4E7R7 📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/rpG46YcexE — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 22, 2025

Additionally, “Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital received 13 patients — 11 adults and two children — with 10 reported in good condition and three listed in fair condition. Oishei Children’s Hospital treated three children — two in good condition and one in serious condition,” WGRZ said.

As of approximately 5 p.m. local time Friday evening, state police had reopened westbound I-90, but eastbound remained closed near Pembroke.

UPDATE (5:08 P.M.) – The I-90 (Thruway) westbound lanes have just reopened to traffic

I-90, Pembroke- All lanes closed due to a collision involving a bus. Expect heavy delays and alternate routes of travel. pic.twitter.com/zXNBgUqoZg — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) August 22, 2025

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul posted on social media, “I’ve been briefed on the tragic tour bus accident on the @NYSThruway. My team is coordinating closely with @nyspolice and local officials who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.