Two FBI agents were killed and multiple others were wounded following an attempt to serve a warrant in Broward County, Florida, on Tuesday, according to reports.

The Miami Herald reported that a task force of multiple law enforcement agencies was attempting to execute a warrant related to child pornography charges at a residence in the community of Sunrise.

The Associated Press reported that just after 6 a.m. ET, gunfire was reported at the Water Terrace apartment complex.

Upon service of the warrant, at least five FBI agents were reportedly shot by a man who had barricaded himself into his home.

The FBI confirmed in a statement to CNN that two agents had died. It was reported the suspect is also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Breaking: Five FBI agents shot, two killed. Officers had been serving warrant at home outside Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Suspect deceased, FBI tells CNN. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 2, 2021

“Two FBI Agents are deceased and three are wounded. Two wounded Agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition,”the bureau further said in a statement.

FBI statement on Florida shooting: “Two FBI Agents are deceased and three are wounded. Two wounded Agents were transported to hospital and are in stable condition.” pic.twitter.com/7BTYHRhJbD — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 2, 2021

The Sunrise Police Department confirmed a “heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.”

*Alert*

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

In a series of tweets, the department also asked residents in the Fort Lauderdale suburb to avoid that area, while also advising some people might be unable to leave their homes while the scene remains active.

*Update* 8:40am: We ask that residents in the community, Water Terrace remain in their homes. Law Enforcement still has the entrances blocked at this time. Thank you for your patience. — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) February 2, 2021

Sunrise is just a short drive north from an area in Miami-Dade County where law enforcement agencies have paid the ultimate sacrifice in recent years and decades.

In January of 2011, two veteran Miami police officers were shot dead while serving a murder warrant on suspected killer Johnny Simms.

Officers Roger Castillo and Amanda Haworth were both shot at the scene. Castillo died there while Haworth later died at an area hospital. Simms was killed at the scene by Officer Oscar Placensia, WFOR-TV reported.

Two FBI agents were shot and killed in 1986 while attempting to arrest two alleged bank robbers who had been on a high-profile crime spree.

On April 11, 1986, an FBI task force was attempting to bring in Michael Lee Platt and William Russell Matix over multiple deadly robberies when a shootout occurred.

Both Platt and Matix were killed, as were FBI agents Benjamin Grogan and Jerry Dove. Five other agents were wounded but survived.

The bureau has not yet released any information about the agents killed in Tuesday’s shooting in South Florida.

