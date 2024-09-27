Multiple Foreign Nationals Indicted Over Trump Campaign Hack

Several Iranians have been indicted for hacking their way into the campaign of former President Donald Trump.

Details about the number of people indicted, the crimes they are charged with, and the names of the defendants have not yet been released, according to Politico, which cited sources it did not name.

The Justice Department could provide further details Friday, one day after a secret grand jury handed up the indictment.

The Trump campaign announced in August it had been breached. A dossier on Trump’s running mate – Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio – was shopped around to various media outlets after it was hacked.

So let me get this straight.. Iran, one of the entities that has ties to an assassination team that’s targeting Trump— hacked and stole information from Trump’s campaign in order to assist the Harris campaign? Yet, there’s no election interference investigation, no national… pic.twitter.com/sj0NzI7LcY — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) September 23, 2024

Last week, federal officials with the FBI and other intelligence agencies released a statement noting that the Biden campaign had been sent the material.

“Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden’s campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails. There is currently no information indicating those recipients replied,” according to CBS.

“Iranian malicious cyber actors have continued their efforts since June to send stolen, non-public material associated with former President Trump’s campaign to U.S. media organizations…Foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities as we approach November,” the statement said.

Microsoft has said that an “Iranian group, this one connected with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, sent a spear phishing email in June to a high-ranking official on a presidential campaign from the compromised email account of a former senior advisor.”

The Iranian assassination threat is probably the most resourced effort against President Trump. Why does Iran want to take out Trump? Because they know that under a potential President Kamala Harris, they will be able to run roughshod over the world. pic.twitter.com/X79N4FZhV4 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 25, 2024

“The email contained a link that would direct traffic through a domain controlled by the group before routing to the website of the provided link. Within days of this activity, the same group unsuccessfully attempted to log into an account belonging to a former presidential candidate. We’ve since notified those targeted,” Microsoft wrote.

The announcement noted that a separate Iranian group is collecting “strategic intelligence … particularly in satellite, defense, and health sectors with some targeting of US government organizations, often in swing states.”

Iran has also been accused of seeking Trump’s assassination.

This was posted on the Ayatollah’s website. I guess we should expect nothing less from a terrorist regime. My father had Iran almost bankrupt… then the Biden/Harris administration game them billions making the world a far more dangerous place. Enough! pic.twitter.com/THucg4ASID — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 25, 2024

During a North Carolina rally on Wednesday, Trump gave Iran a piece of his mind.

“If I were the president, I would inform the threatening country, in this case, Iran, that if you do anything to harm this person, we are going to blow your largest cities and the country itself to smithereens. We’re going to blow it to smithereens,” he said, according to ABC.

“There would be no more threats,” Trump said. “But right now, we don’t have that leadership or the necessary people, the necessary leaders.”

