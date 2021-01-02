Eleven Republican senators led by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announced Saturday that they would object to the certification of states’ Electoral College votes when Congress meets on Jan. 6.

“Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states,” the senators said in a statement.

“Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed.

“Accordingly, we intend to vote on Jan. 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified,’ unless and until that 10-day emergency audit is completed.”

The six other senators who signed the statement are Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, Montana Sen. Steve Daines, Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Indiana Sen. Mike Braun.

They were joined by four Republican senators-elect: Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Bill Haggerty of Tennessee and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Their announcement follows that of Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who said on Wednesday that he would object to the certification as well.

Their collective efforts have been endorsed by President Donald Trump, who has alleged that the election was marred by widespread voter fraud.

His campaign’s legal efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory have been shot down repeatedly by U.S. courts since November.

In order for Congress to successfully overturn Biden’s win, a majority in both chambers must vote to do so, an extremely tall order given that Democrats control the House and multiple Republican senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have spoken out against objecting to the Electoral College results.

In their joint statement, the senators acknowledged that their effort will almost certainly fail.

“We are not naïve. We fully expect most if not all Democrats, and perhaps more than a few Republicans, to vote otherwise. But support of election integrity should not be a partisan issue,” the statement said.

“A fair and credible audit — conducted expeditiously and completed well before Jan. 20 — would dramatically improve Americans’ faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next President.”

